Best bets today: NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball picks for 11/11/2024

A look at betting lines and potential best bets to make across several sports for Monday, Nov. 11

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

It’s a typical late-fall Monday evening across sports. The schedule is highlighted by Monday Night Football, a standalone primetime NFL game featuring the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Miami Dolphins. The cracks are filled in by the NBA and NHL, who are both entering the second month of their respective regular seasons.

For those diehard fans, college basketball has one of its ugly early season slates, before the Champions Classic on Tuesday.

Here is a look at some of Monday’s top viewing and betting options.

Best NFL bet and odds for Monday

Week 10 of the NFL season wraps up on Monday night with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Miami Dolphins. On paper, the matchup suggests there could be some fireworks with the likes of Tyreek Hill (who appears to be a game-time decision with a wrist injury), Jaylen Waddle, De’Von Achane, Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams on the field for the offensive units.

The two teams enter this contest in different spots. The Rams are 4-4 and very much in the NFC West race after winning three straight games. The Dolphins have lost 6 of their last 7 games and are looking to salvage what is quickly becoming a lost season.

Despite that, oddsmakers are projecting a tight matchup. Los Angeles is just a 2.5-point favorite on their home field at FanDuel Sportsbook. With the Rams being -142 favorites on the money line, it’s implied they win this game just below 58.7% of the time. The total is set at 48.5 points at FanDuel (and at 49-49.5 at other NFL sportsbooks), which implies the offenses are expected to perform at an above average rate.

NFL bet of the day: De’Von Achane Over 54.5 rushing yards (-112, Fanatics Sportsbook)

De’Von Achane suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 and was then concussed in an early October game with the New England Patriots. However, since returning from the Dolphins’ bye week, Achane’s early season injury issues seem to be behind him. He is consistently getting double-digit carries and he is turning them into yards. On 37 carries over the last three games, Achane has 237 rushing yards. He’s eclipsed 60 rushing yards in all three contests.

The Rams are giving up over 135 yards per game on the ground, which ranks them in the bottom third of the league. With Tyreek Hill a true game-time decision due to his wrist injury, Achane might be pressed into a larger role as well. If this game stays close, which oddsmakers are projecting based on the spread, Achane should run past this number.

Best NBA bet and odds for Monday

It’s a rather light five game slate across the NBA on Monday night. The biggest storyline comes in Chicago, where the Bulls play host to the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers. Will the Bulls be the team to end the streak? Oddsmakers don’t seem to think so. Here are the latest NBA odds for Monday’s games, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Cleveland (-8.0) @ Chicago | Total: 237.0

LA Clippers @ Oklahoma City (-7.5) | Total: 218.5

Brooklyn (-1.5) @ New Orleans | Total: 211.0

Washington @ Houston (-13.0) | Total: 228.0

Sacramento (-1.5) @ San Antonio | Total: 222.0

NBA bet of the day: Dennis Schroder Over 5.5 assists (-125, Caesars)

Dennis Schroder opened the 2024-25 season by posting at least six assists in each of his first six games. Since then, he’s only reached the mark once in his last four games. However, not much has changed in his usage, so expect him to get back to his assist-happy ways in a good matchup. New Orleans ranks 27th in the NBA, allowing 28.9 assists per game. On the season, point guards such as Trae Young (12 assists), Tyrese Haliburton (11 assists) and Darius Garland (9 assists) have put up big assist nights. Schroder averages more than 35 minutes a night, and this one is projected to be close, so count on Schroder to eclipse this number at Caesars Sportsbook.

Best NHL bet and odds for Monday

The NHL drops the puck on the new week with a six game slate on Monday. The action kicks off early with a 12:30 matinee on Veterans Day. Here are the current lines and odds for Monday’s matchups, courtesy of Caesars:

Montreal (+170) @ Buffalo (-205) | Total: 6.5

San Jose (+215) @ Philadelphia (-267) | Total: 6.0

Dallas (-160) @ Pittsburgh (+135) | Total: 6.5

Los Angeles (-135) @ Calgary (+115) | Total: 6.0

Nashville (+130) @ Colorado (-155) | Total: 6.5

Carolina (-135) @ Vegas (+115) | Total: 6.5

NHL bet of the day: Los Angeles Kings money line (-127, BetRivers)

Entering the NHL season, the oddsmakers, fans and most prognosticators expected Calgary to be among the worst teams in the NHL. Many of those people had some egg on their face early when the Flames came out to a boisterous start, winning five of their first six games. Since then, the Flames have won just two of nine games and are beginning to show why a lot of people were so low on them entering the season. Over these nine games, they haven’t been particularly good at scoring (just 19 goals) or keeping the puck out of the net (32 allowed).

Streaks like these are easy to miss in the early part of a season, where the standings are all jumbled and fans and bettors are still figuring out teams’ identities. The Kings are a solid perennial playoff team and have points in 12 of 16 games to open the season. These odds at BetRivers present value in taking the clearly better team, even on the road.

Best college basketball bet and odds for Monday

When it comes to early season college basketball slates, it’s hit-or-miss. Some nights feature a slate of games that look like they can be previews of Elite Eight matchups come March. Other slates might not even be compelling enough to find the remote to turn the TV on. Monday’s slate is certainly much closer to the latter of the two options, but it’s college basketball and betting odds are available. Here are the latest betting lines for some of Monday’s more compelling games, courtesy of BetMGM:

Saint Peter’s @ Rutgers (-15.5) | Total: 131.5

Grambling State @ Florida (-23.5) | Total: 150.5

McNeese @ Alabama (-20.5) | Total: 166.5

Yale @ Purdue (-16.5) | Total: 145.5

Boston University @ UCLA (-23.5) | Total: 133.5

College Basketball bet of the day: Alabama/McNeese Over 166.5 (-105, BetMGM)

Alabama entered the season as the No. 2 ranked team in the country after losing to UConn in the Final Four last season. The Crimson Tide averaged more than 90 points per game on the season and they are a legitimate threat to drop triple digits on anyone. UNC Asheville witnessed that first-hand when Alabama scored 110 in the season opener.

McNeese is the reigning champions in the Southland Conference and received 21 of 24 first place votes in the preseason poll. They are coached by Will Wade, who will be no stranger to coaching against an SEC opponent, something he did for five years as the head coach at LSU.

Don’t let the Cowboys’ conference affiliation fool you; despite an opening-night loss to South Dakota State, Wade’s squad has some high-major level talent in Christian Shumate, Brandon Murray and others.