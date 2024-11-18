Best bets today: NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball picks for 11/18/2024

A look at betting lines and best bets to consider across major sports leagues for Monday, Nov. 18

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Week 11 of the NFL season wraps up on Monday night in Arlington, Texas when the Dallas Cowboys host the Houston Texans. Due to poor play and key injuries on the Dallas side of the equation, this matchup doesn’t pack as much of a punch as it did on paper at the start of the year.

Have no fear though, as there are plenty of other sports for viewers to watch and bet on Monday night. The NBA and NHL both have solid schedules for fans to dive into should they decide to pass on what looks like a mediocre NFL offering. In addition, there are a few college basketball games scattered throughout the evening.

Best NFL bet and odds for Monday

Both the Texans (6-4) and Cowboys (3-6) are trending in the wrong direction. After starting 5-1, Houston has lost three of its last four games. However, due to the weak nature of the AFC South, the Texans still are in a solid position in the division. On the other hand, Dallas has lost four straight contests and is without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the rest of the season. It seems like a lost campaign for the Cowboys, who are 0-4 at home thus far.

With all that being said, it’s no surprise that Houston is a 7-point road favorite against the Cowboys at FanDuel Sportsbook. The total for the game is set at just 41.5 points, as oddsmakers don’t have high expectations for a Cooper Rush-led Dallas offense. As -375 favorites on the money line, it’s implied the Texans win this game 79% of the time.

NFL bet of the day: FanDuel Same-Game Parlay (-118, FanDuel)

When used responsibly, the same-game parlay can be an appealing way to maximize a potential payout. Unless one has a strong feeling on the side or total, it’s worth exploring this three-leg, same-game parlay on FanDuel for Monday night’s game:

Houston money line: Houston has been the better team all season and is in need of a victory to get back in the win column. Dallas has yet to win at home and Rush looked lost in his first start against Philadelphia. Joe Mixon 50+ rush yards: Mixon has started and finished six games this season. He has run for at least 50 yards in five of those contests. The only time he failed to reach that mark was last week, when he finished four yards short. Nico Collins 50+ receiving yards: Collins and C.J. Stroud developed an undeniable chemistry midway through last season, and no team has really stopped them since. In 4 1/2 games this season, he has 567 receiving yards – with at least 78 in every game. The last time Collins didn’t reach 50 receiving yards was in December 2023. Collins is set to return Monday night after missing the past five games with a hamstring injury.

When combining these selections at FanDuel, you get -118 odds on a three-leg, same-game parlay.

Best NBA bet and odds for Monday

The NBA offers a solid slate of eight games for its fans to kick off the week. Top matchups include the Philadelphia 76ers visiting the Miami Heat, while West Coast fans might be more likely to tune in when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Golden State Warriors. Here are the latest NBA odds for Monday’s games, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Chicago vs. Detroit (-3.5) // Total: 233.5

Philadelphia vs. Miami (-3.5) // Total: 213.0

Washington vs. New York (-13.5) // Total: 230.0

Indiana (-4.0) vs. Toronto // Total: 236.0

Houston vs. Milwaukee (-3.0) // Total: 219.5

Orlando (-1) vs. Phoenix // Total: 208.5

Atlanta vs. Sacramento (-4.5) // Total: 234.5

Golden State (-2.5) vs. LA Clippers // Total: 221.5

NBA bet of the day: Milwaukee -4 (-108, DraftKings)

Frequent NBA bettors may realize the lines that often seem too easy and make the least sense are worth diving into. The Rockets have won five straight games and are 10-4 on the season. Why are they underdogs against a Milwaukee team that is just 4-9? For one, the Bucks were off on Sunday while Houston played in Chicago. Additionally, Milwaukee has been better of late, winning two of its last three games. Here’s counting on the Bucks’ momentum to keep growing.

Best NHL bet and odds for Monday

The new week begins across the NHL with a solid six-game slate. There are some massive favorites on the board, which makes it a bit tougher from an NHL betting perspective. Here are the current lines and odds for Monday’s matchups, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook:

Colorado (-178) vs. Philadelphia (+150) // Total: 6.5

Edmonton (-267) vs. Montreal (+215) // Total: 6.0

Columbus (+192) vs. Boston (-235) // Total: 6.0

Anaheim (+285) vs. Dallas (-365) // Total: 6.0

Washington (-115) vs. Utah (-105) // Total: 6.0

Detroit (-150) vs. San Jose (+126) // Total: 6.5

NHL bet of the day: Washington/Utah Over 6.0 (-114, BetRivers)

Last season, the Washington Capitals caught a lot of unnecessary flak on the way to earning a playoff spot. Some said it was the least statistically impressive playoff team in NHL history. Well, that was last season. This campaign, the Capitals have gotten off to a 12-4-1 start, and unlike last season, all of the analytics and stats back up the notion that they are a very good hockey team. They are third in terms of generating quality scoring chances at 5-on-5 and currently lead the NHL with an average of 4.24 goals per game.

Utah is 13th in expected goals scored but just 22nd in actual goals scored, meaning there’s reason to believe the club will have more shots finding the back of the net in short order. Washington likely will start Charlie Lindgren in goal over Logan Thompson on the second half of a back-to-back. Capitals games have meant goals, and that trend should continue on Monday since Lindgren’s save percentage (.897) is worse than Thompson’s (.913).

Best college basketball bet and odds for Monday

It’s early in the college basketball season, so the matchups are very much hit or miss. Monday doesn’t offer much for those that aren’t absolute diehard fans of the college game. Here are the current betting lines for ranked teams (as of late Sunday) playing on Monday, courtesy of BetMGM:

IU Indianapolis at No. 7 Iowa State (-35.5) // Total: 144.5

Pacific at No. 18 Arkansas (-24.5) // Total: 148.5

North Alabama at No. 5 Auburn (-27.5) // Total: 153.5

No. 4 Gonzaga (-11.5) at San Diego State // Total: 150.5

College Basketball bet of the day: Gonzaga -11.5 (-105, FanDuel)

Gonzaga posted one of the more impressive wins in the early going this season, defeating Baylor by 38 points in Spokane to open the campaign. Baylor always is a contender in the Big 12 and rebounded by defeating Arkansas, so routing the Bears was eye-opening.

San Diego State made the Sweet Sixteen last season, a year after playing in the National Championship Game, and Brian Dutcher’s team is a model of consistency. The Aztecs have played just one Division I team so far this campaign, pulling away to defeat UC San Diego of the Big West Conference. San Diego State also might be without Miles Byrd (ankle), who is a game-time decision after scoring 20 points in his only outing of 2024-25.

Even in an environment as tough as Viejas Arena, the Zags simply have too much talent for the Aztecs to overcome.