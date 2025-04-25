The Octagon heads to Missouri, as T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City will host this week's UFC Fight Night. If new bettors are interested in wagering on the exciting card, there are several top sportsbook promos available. Let's see all the latest offers and preview the headlining bout for Saturday's UFC Fight Night.

Sportsbook promo comparison

Brand Promo CBS promo code FanDuel Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

Three different sportsbooks are pushing out "bet and get" promos. FanDuel is offering the most in bonus bets ($250) of the three, but you have to win your first bet of at least $5 in order to get the reward. With DraftKings ($200) and bet365 ($150), however, you receive the bonus bets whether your first bet of $5+ wins or loses.

Two others are offering bet insurance for their welcome promo: BetMGM and Fanatics. BetMGM will match your first bet with up to $1,500 in bonus bets if that first bet loses. Fanatics is offering up to $1,000 in bonus bets, but the promotion is stretched across 10 days. Fanatics will match a first bet that loses with up to $100 in bonus bets each day in your first 10 days with the sportsbook. Meanwhile, Caesars is giving new users the chance to potentially double their winnings with 10 100% profit boost tokens after a first bet of at least $1.

UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs. Prates preview

Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates will each be looking to climb up the welterweight rankings with a win in their headliner match in Saturday's UFC Fight Night.



Machado Garry is ranked No. 7 in the welterweight division, as the Irishman dubbed "The Future" sports an impressive 15-1 record. That one loss came in his last fight back in Dec. 2024 at UFC 310, when he lost to Shavkat Rakhmonov by unanimous decision.

On the other side, the No. 13-ranked Prates (21-6) has been on an absolute roll. He's won 11 straight fights, and he's been able to finish his last 10 bouts by KO/TKO in either the first or second round. Prates was the headliner in his last battle, which was a UFC Fight Night in Nov. 2024. He knocked out Neil Magny in the first round in that battle and now will get a chance to be the first fighter to defeat Machado Garry by KO/TKO.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Machado Garry is the -132 (bet $132 to win $100) money line favorite, while Prates is a +104 (bet $100 to win $104) underdog. Prates by KO/TKO is the +175 favorite in the method of victory market, followed by Machado Garry by points at +270.

Responsible Gaming

It's extremely important for all sports bettors to learn and take responsible gaming seriously. The top sportsbooks all have tools that can help bettors in that regard, such as deposit limits and the ability to set a cooldown period.

There are national resources too, including The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and calling 1-800-GAMBLER.