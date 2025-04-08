The 2024-25 Champions League is officially in the quarterfinal round, with Wednesday's first legs taking place in Barcelona and Paris. La Liga leaders Barcelona, who have not lost a match across any competition since Dec. 21, 2024, will welcome last year's UCL runners-up Borussia Dortmund. Paris Saint-Germain, who took out Liverpool in the Round of 16, host Aston Villa. PSG have already clinched anohter Ligue 1 title, while Aston Villa have won seven matches in a row across all competitions.

Here's a look at where sports fans and bettors can get the best promo codes from the top sportsbooks ahead of Wednesday's matches.

Where to bet Wednesday's Champions League matches

Brand Promo CBS promo code FanDuel Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW Fanatics Bet $30 Get $300 in Bonus Bets (select states) None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

FanDuel, DraftKings, Fanatics and bet365 are all offering bonus bets for new users. DraftKings and bet365 are offering only $150 in bonus bets but do not require a user's first wager to win. DraftKings issues bonus bets in six $25 slips, while bet365 users can spend bonus bets in whatever increments they wish to. FanDuel is offering $250 in bonus bets but only if the user's first bet wins. Fanatics is offering the most money with $300 in bonus bets in select states but requires users to spend $30 over three consecutive days to access the full amount. Fanatics' national offer of $1,000 in No Sweat Bets is still active but requires users to make $100 in wagers over 10 consecutive days to access the full amount in the promotion.

BetMGM is offering the most overall money with $1,500 in bonus bets plus an additional $50 bonus bet but also requires the most investment from users. In order to get the full $1,500, a user's first bet through the promotion must be at least $1,500. That's a steep amount compared to the $5 needed for promotions with FanDuel, DraftKings and bet365.

Caesars has gone in a different direction with its promo offer, providing profit boosts rather than bonus bets or bet insurance. Users can get 10 100% profit boosts to use after betting $1, with the max wager on each profit boost being $25.

For those looking to get into sports betting without making too much of an investment, the promotions at FanDuel, DraftKings and bet365 are probably the most appealing. Those who have more of an appetite for risk and want to invest more can look at BetMGM. Both Fanatics promotions require users to bet for several days, so those could be helpful for users to determine what their betting strategy can be or develop a feel for betting. Caesars' promotion is best for bettors who want to maximize their potential profits over a series of bets rather than operating with bonus tokens.

What to watch for in Barcelona-Borussia Dortmund, PSG-Aston Villa

Even though Barcelona have been on an incredible run since December, they are coming into Wednesday's match off a 1-1 draw with Real Betis. Dortmund are eighth in the Bundesliga standings but have won their last two matches, most recently topping Freiburg 4-1. Barcelona are likely to be without Dani Olmo and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but Inigo Martinez could be available. Meanwhile, Dortmund have suffered a major setback as defender Nico Schlotterbeck has been ruled out for the season. The German side will also be without Ramy Bensebaini, Marcel Sabitzer and Niklas Sule. Pascal Gross is out due to suspension. Barcelona are -270 favorites on the money line at DraftKings (risk $270 to win $100) while Dortmund are +650 underdogs (risk $100 to win $650). A draw is priced at +450.

Paris Saint-Germain, who have historically struggled in Champions League knockout games, overcame a major hurdle in the Round of 16 by defeating Liverpool. The EPL leaders were the top team in the Champions League group stage, but PSG was able to get an equalizing goal on aggregate in the second leg before winning 4-1 on penalties. Having already clinched the Ligue 1 title, the French side can now focus all their energy on Europe's top club competition. Aston Villa have been on fire entering Wednesday's clash, winning seven straight matches across all competitions. The EPL side last defeated Nottingham Forest 2-1. PSG will be without Marquinhos, who is suspended for this contest. Aston Villa could get both Ross Barkley and Leon Bailey back, with the latter more likely to return Wednesday. PSG are -245 favorites on the money line (risk $245 to win $100) at DraftKings, while Aston Villa are +600 underdogs (risk $100 to win $600). A draw is priced at +400.

Responsible gaming

All sportsbooks take responsible gaming seriously and offer users struggling with gambling problems plenty of resources to get help. The sportsbooks allow users to set deposit limits, get alerts about their activity and practice self-exclusion. There are also timeouts and customer support resources, with some platforms offering live chat features. Each sportsbook also provides contact information for national gaming helplines.