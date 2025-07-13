Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain will do battle on Sunday in the FIFA Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium at 3 p.m. ET. Bettors will have plenty of opportunities to place wagers on PSG vs. Chelsea, and if you're interested in soccer betting and the Club World Cup final, be sure to check out the best sportsbook promos from the top betting sites for this star-studded showdown.

PSG vs. Chelsea betting preview

This is a matchup that sees two of Europe's top squads face off in Chelsea and PSG. PSG have had a stellar year, winning both France's Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League. Chelsea aren't slouches, but the French squad is the heavy favorite, coming in at -295 at FanDuel to lift the cup to Chelsea's +240. The English squad is looking for its second Club World Cup title, having won this tournament back in 2021.

PSG and Chelsea were second and fifth in the pre-tournament odds, respectively, to win the Club World Cup, and they've both done very well thus far. Chelsea beat Benfica 4-1 in the Round of 16 before beating Palmeiras 2-1 in the quarterfinals and taking down Fluminense 2-0 in the semifinals. PSG's run to the final has been more dominant, with a 4-0 win over Inter Miami in the Round of 16, followed by a 2-0 win over Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals and a 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid in the semifinals.

At FanDuel, the six players with the lowest odds to score are all on the PSG side, with Ousmane Dembele at +115, Goncalo Ramos at +150, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at +160, Bradley Barcola at +200, Lee Kang-In at +210 and Desire Doue at +230. For Chelsea, Cole Palmer is +280 to find the back of the net, and Liam Delap is +330.

It's important for bettors of all experience levels to practice responsible gaming. The top sportsbooks all offer tools and resources to help with this, such as time and wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options and more. Some national resources available include The National Council on Problem Gambling, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.