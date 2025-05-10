We have not one, but two title fights for Saturday's UFC 315. Before the monster card takes place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, new users have several options to choose from for sportsbook promos. Let's look at the latest offers as well as preview the card.

Preview of UFC 315

Welterweight champion Belal Muhammad will be defending his title for the first time, going up against No. 5-ranked contender Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315. Muhammad (24-3, 1 NC) won by unanimous decision over Leon Edwards at UFC 304 back in July 2024 to get his title belt. He's won his past 10 decisions, as you'd have to go back to Jan. 2019 for the last time Muhammad lost a UFC bout.

Della Maddalena (17-2) has an even longer streak going, winning his last 17 fights after dropping his first two. His last victory came in March 2024, when he won by a third-round KO/TKO over Gilbert Burns at UFC 299. This is his first time as the main event, whereas this is the fourth time that Muhammad has gotten headliner treatment on a UFC card.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Muhammad is a sizable -188 favorite to keep his title, with Della Maddalena serving as a +146 underdog.

In the other title fight, the current champion is actually the underdog. Valentina Shevchenko (24-4-1) is +118 in the women's flyweight title bout, while top-ranked contender Manon Fiorot (12-1) is -150. This is Shevchenko's second stint as flyweight champion, losing the belt to Alexa Grasso in March 2023 before getting it back from Grasso to conclude their trilogy in Sept. 2024.

Other main card fights with odds posted at FanDuel are Grasso (+190) vs. Natalia Silva (-250) and Jose Aldo (-220) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (+168).

