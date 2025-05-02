The eyes of the MMA world will be on Des Moines, Iowa this Saturday when UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo comes to town. The main event is a bout between Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo, who rank fourth and fifth, respectively, in UFC's bantamweight rankings. Bettors looking to place wagers on the main event or any of the other fights on the card can do so with new-user promos available at the top sportsbooks.

Here's a breakdown of those promo offers with information on how to claim them, as well as a closer look at Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo.

Sportsbook offers

Here are the top sportsbook promos and bonus codes that new users can utilize for UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo.

Brand Promo CBS promo code FanDuel Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

New users who join FanDuel, DraftKings and bet365 can earn bonus bets after betting at least $5 with their first wager. FanDuel offers $250 in bonus bets to new users while DraftKings offers $200 and bet365 offers $150. FanDuel requires new users' first bets to win to receive these funds, though there is no minimum odds requirement for that bet. DraftKings pays out its bonus bets in eight $25 bonus bet tokens.

Caesars' promotion centers around profit boosts, as after a first bet of $1, new users receive 100% profit boosts for their next 10 bets.

New users looking for bet insurance promotions can look to BetMGM and Fanatics, who do it in different ways. BetMGM insures new users' first wagers up to $1,500. If that bet loses, bettors receive their stake back up to $1,500 in the form of bonus bets. At Fanatics, you get bet insurance up to $100 for each of your first bets for your first 10 days with the sportsbook for a maximum return of $1,000. To receive that full amount, you'd need to bet $100 as your first bet of the day for your first 10 days with Fanatics and have all those bets lose.

Preview of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo

Sandhagen hasn't fought since August 2024, which was a loss to Umar Nurmagomedov. Before that, he'd won three fights in a row. As for Figueiredo, a former two-time flyweight champion, he last fought in November, which was a loss to Petr Yan. He's won four of his last seven bouts. Sandhagen is a resounding -520 favorite at FanDuel, while Figueiredo is +350. Sandhagen is 17-5 in his career, while Figueiredo is 24-4-1.

Other matches on the main card include UFC No. 13-ranked middleweight fighter Reinier De Ridder (+240) against Bo Nickal (-330) and Daniel Rodriguez (-102) against Santiago Ponzinibbio (-125) in a welterweight bout. De Ridder is on a three-fight win streak and is 19-2, while Nickal is undefeated at 7-0. Rodriguez is 18-5 and has lost three of his last four, while Ponzinibbio has lost five of his last eight fights and is a career 30-8.

Responsible gaming

Bettors should practice responsible gaming and understand their limits. That includes not chasing losses and betting within uour means. Sportsbooks offer responsible gaming resources, such as time and loss limits.

There are also national resources available, such as The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and calling 1-800-GAMBLER.