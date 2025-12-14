The Dallas Cowboys will host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 15, and it's a must-win game for "America's Team." The Cowboys are off to a 6-6-1 start and hoping to walk a tightrope into the NFL playoffs that likely requires them to win out in addition to receiving some help. Meanwhile, the Vikings are 5-8 on the season, but are coming off a dominant 31-0 win over the Commanders last week. Dallas is favored by 5.5 at home, while the latest NFL odds list the over/under at 47.5 points for Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.

There are dozens of betting options if you're wondering how to bet on the NFL, or more specifically, where to bet on Cowboys vs. Vikings. Here's a closer look at available sportsbook promos on some of the top NFL betting sites, as well as the best betting apps that are available for Dallas vs. Minnesota on Sunday Night Football, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet NFL.

Where to bet on Cowboys vs. Vikings on Sunday Night Football



The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code all offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. The bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users either $150 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet, or up to a $1,000 first bet safety net. Users receive the $150 bonus whether the bet wins or loses.

At DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to win your first bet to receive the bonus. FanDuel offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. DraftKings offers $200 in bonus bets with a winning wager of at least $5.

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN provides new users who place a cash wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of -500 or longer up to $200 in FanCash per day every day for ten (10) consecutive days, if the initial wager settles as a loss. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York).

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different than the aforementioned offers, providing profit boosts instead of bonus bets. At Caesars, new users can get 20 100% sportsbook profit boosts with a $1 bet.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for Vikings vs. Cowboys for Sunday Night Football on Sunday, December 14.

Vikings vs. Cowboys betting preview, picks

Cowboys (-5.5) vs. Vikings

The Cowboys have been a team of incredible highs (wins over the Eagles and Chiefs in back-to-back weeks) and breathtaking lows (a loss to the Cardinals at home) this season. However, Dak Prescott is pretty well-equipped to handle all the pressures that Brian Flores will be trying to throw at him in this game. The Dallas quarterback ranks first in the NFL in pressured completion percentage (62.5%) and fourth in blitzed completion percentage (70.3%). The model predicts that he throws a couple of touchdown passes on average and that the Cowboys cover in 61% of simulations.

Over 47.5 points

With the No. 3 scoring offense and second-worst scoring defense in the NFL, Cowboys games have been a gold mine for Over bettors. The Over has hit in eight of the last 10 Dallas games and nine of its 13 contests overall. Meanwhile, J.J. McCarthy just had his first career three-touchdown game last week in the win over Washington and Minnesota posted its second-highest rushing total (162 yards) of the year. The model predicts 50 combined points on average and that the Over hits in 53% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.