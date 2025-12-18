First place in the NFC West is on the line on Thursday Night Football, when the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams to kick off the Week 16 NFL schedule. Both teams are tied for the best record in the NFC West and the entire conference at 11-3. The Seahawks are coming off a victory despite not scoring a touchdown, defeating the Colts, 18-16, on six field goals last week. The Rams defeated the Lions, 41-34, in their second straight game scoring more than 40 points. The Seahawks are 1.5-point favorites, according to the latest NFL odds, while the over/under is 42.5 points.

There are dozens of betting options if you're wondering how to bet on the NFL, or more specifically, Seahawks vs. Rams. Here's a closer look at available sportsbook promos on some of the top NFL betting sites, as well as the best betting apps that are available for Rams vs. Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet NFL.

Where to bet on the NFL on Rams vs. Seahawks on Thursday Night Football



The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code all offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. The bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users $150 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet, whether the bet wins or loses.

At DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to win your first bet to receive the bonus. FanDuel offers new users $250 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. DraftKings offers $200 in bonus bets with a winning wager of at least $5.

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN provides new users who place a cash wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of -500 or longer up to $200 in FanCash per day every day for ten (10) consecutive days, if the initial wager settles as a loss. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York).

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different than the aforementioned offers, providing profit boosts instead of bonus bets. At Caesars, new users can get 20 100% sportsbook profit boosts with a $1 bet.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for Seahawks vs. Rams NFL betting for Thursday Night Football on Thursday, December 18.

Rams vs. Seahawks betting preview, picks

Seahawks (-1.5) vs. Rams

The Seahawks are 8-1 over their last nine games, and although last week wasn't the prettiest performance against the Colts, they still escaped with an 18-16 victory over the Philip Rivers-led squad. The Seahawks are one of just two teams, with the Rams being the other, who rank in the top five in both offensive and defensive scoring. Seattle is fifth in scoring offense at 28.9 points per game, and second in scoring defense at 17.3 ppg allowed. The defense has been especially dominant lately, allowing 8.3 ppg over its last three contests. Rams star wide receiver Davante Adams suffered a hamstring injury last week, so he'll likely be out or significantly limited for Thursday, which hinders the Rams' offense. Meanwhile, Seattle WR1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba is at full health and leads the league with 1,541 receiving yards this season. The Seahawks are 5-2 at home this season, and Seattle has all the value in the model's simulations.

Over 42.5 points

What happens when two of the best offenses meet two of the best defenses? The model projects the offenses to gain a slight advantage in this one as both the Seahawks and Rams enter top five in both categories. Offensively, the Rams are second in scoring at 30 ppg, with the Seahawks fifth at 28.9 ppg. The Rams have scored more than 40 points in back-to-back games, and they are averaging 37 ppg over their last four contests. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have scored more than 25 points in three of their last four games, and are averaging 27.8 ppg over that span. Both teams are filled with playmakers on both sides of the ball, even if Adams can't go on Thursday. The model projects 45 total points in this matchup.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.