The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6) host the Atlanta Falcons (4-9) on Thursday Night Football to kick off the Week 15 NFL schedule. The Buccaneers are tied for first in the NFC South after a 24-20 upset loss to the Saints last week at home. The Falcons are coming off a 37-9 loss to the Seahawks, as they've lost seven of their past eight games. Tampa Bay has been on a recent slide as well, losing four of its last five games heading into a crucial stretch to stave off the Panthers, as the Buccaneers are seeking to win their fifth straight NFC South crown. The Buccaneers are favored by 4.5 points, according to the latest NFL odds, while the over/under is 44.5 points.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons betting preview, picks

Falcons (+4.5) vs. Buccaneers

Neither team is playing its best football at the moment. Even in Tampa Bay's one win over its last five games, the Buccaneers failed to cover the spread in a 20-17 home victory against the Cardinals as 4-point favorites. Only one of Tampa Bay's seven wins this season has come by more than three points, and the Buccaneers are 1-4 against the spread as a home favorite this season. However, the Falcons have struggled lately as well, losing seven of their last eight games. They have been competitive, though. Three of Atlanta's last five losses have come by three points, and that doesn't include a six-point overtime loss. The Falcons also have one of the most dynamic running backs in the league in Bijan Robinson, who can make plays in the rushing and passing attack. Robinson leads the NFL with 1,683 total yards. The model projects these close-game trends for Atlanta and Tampa Bay to continue, with Atlanta covering in 51% of simulations.

Over 44.5 points

The Over has hit in five of the last six Falcons games, including back-to-back contests with Kirk Cousins, who will remain the starter with Michael Penix Jr. (knee) on IR. The Atlanta defense has struggled lately, allowing at least 27 points in five of its last seven games, including four games of at least 30 points over that span. Tampa Bay's defense is 23rd in the league at 25 ppg allowed, including at least 28 points in three of its last five games. The Over has also hit in seven of the last 11 Tampa Bay games, leading the model to project the Over to cash in 55% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.