Ahead of this weekend's monster UFC 314 card, several top sportsbook betting apps have promo codes waiting for new bettors. If you want to wager on the featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes or a different UFC bout, we'll compare the different sign-up offers from the top sportsbooks so you can see what is the best fit.

Sportsbook promo comparison

Brand Promo CBS promo code FanDuel Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

The "bet and get" promo is a popular choice for sportsbooks. DraftKings and bet365 are both giving out $150 in bonus bets after an initial bet of at least $5. FanDuel is offering more in bonus bets ($250) from a first bet of $5+, but you have to win your first bet in order to receive the bonus bets.

If you want to make a smaller investment to start, those sportsbook promotions are a good way to start. If you're willing to bet more upfront for a bigger potential boost to your starting bankroll, we'd recommend going with Fanatics, BetMGM and Caesars' offers. Fanatics has a similar bet and get structure but you have to make a $100 wager in each of your first 10 days with the sportsbook. If that first bet loses to start the day, then you get $100 in bonus bets—for up to a total of $1,000 in bonus bets.

At BetMGM, you get bet insurance up to $1,500, meaning that BetMGM will match your stake in bonus bets if your first bet loses. While this promotion could lead to a big win, it could also lead to first-time bettors starting in a bigger hole if their first bet and bonus bet wagers all lose. Caesars is giving new customers 10 100% profit boost tokens to potentially double your winnings after an initial bet of at least $1. Each profit boost token has a maximum wager of $25, so in full, you'd have to bet $250 in order to maximize the promotion.

UFC 314 preview

South Beach will be the scene of the featherweight title bout, as the top-ranked Volkanovski and third-ranked Lopes will square off at UFC 314. The title is up for grabs after former undisputed featherweight champion Ilia Topuria decided to move up to the lightweight division. Topuria defeated Volkanovski with a second-round KO/TKO at UFC 298 back in Feb. 2024. That loss snapped Volkanovski's streak of 11 consecutive featherweight wins.

Volkanovski (26-4) has lost three of his past four fights, with two of those coming to Islam Makhachev in lightweight title bouts. His battle against Lopes will be his first time back in the Octagon since the loss to Topuria, which was nearly 14 months ago.

Lopes (26-6), meanwhile, enters this showdown having won his past five outings. That includes back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Brian Ortega at UFC 306 and Dan Ige at UFC 303 in his last two fights. Now, Lopes gets elevated as a UFC headliner for the first time and will be aiming for a signature triumph.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Volkanovski is the -125 favorite while Lopes is -102. This fight being decided by KO/TKO has the shortest odds at +100, followed by points at +125 and submission at +490. The total rounds is 3.5 with the Over at -128 and Under at +100—with Over 3.5 rounds meaning the fight has to last beyond the 2:30 mark in the fourth round.

The co-main event is a lightweight battle between No. 7 Michael Chandler (23-9) and No. 12 Paddy Pimblett (22-3). Despite Pimblett's lower ranking, he is the betting favorite for this matchup at -160, whereas Chandler is +124.

The other fights on the main card for UFC 314 are Nikita Krylov (-200) vs. Dominick Reyes (+152), Jean Silva (-280) vs. Bryce Mitchell (+215) and Yair Rodriguez (-205) vs. Patricio Pitbull (+158).

