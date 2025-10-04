For the second time in seven months, Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira will square off with the light heavyweight championship at stake in UFC 320 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET. The Russian Ankalaev (21-1-1) won a unanimous decision in March over Pereira (12-3), who hails from Brazil. Ankalaev enters as the favorite at -265 (risk $265 to win $100), while Pereira is the underdog at +215 in the latest UFC 320: Ankalaev vs. Pereira odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC 320 preview

The UFC 320 headlining bout is a rematch from UFC 313 in March, when former No. 1 Alex Pereira lost a unanimous decision to current champion Magomed Ankalaev after five rounds of competition. Ankalaev is on a 14-fight unbeaten streak heading into this bout and hasn't lost since his UFC debut in March 2018. The only UFC fighter to win light heavyweight and middleweight championships, Pereira is fighting for the first time since losing in March with revenge certainly on his mind. At +215 odds, Pereira might be good value for those bettors who believe he will bounce back vs. the -265 favorite, Ankalaev.

The other title bout on the five fight main card is between Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen for the batamweight championship. In this co-main event, Dvalishvili (20-4) makes his third title defense and is on a 13-fight win streak since April 2018. Sandhagen (18-5) has won four of his last five fights, including a knockout of Deiveson Figueiredo in May. Dvalishvili is a -410 favorite to defend his title, while Sandhagen is a +320 underdog.

There are five total fights on the main card, four in the prelims, and five more fights in the early prelims. The largest favorite on the entire card is Veronica Hardy (-850) over Brogan Walker in a women's flyweight bout. The closest fight to a pick'em is Daniel Santos (-148) vs. Joo Sang Yoo (+124) in a featherweight bout.

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.