The Chicago Cubs rattled off back-to-back wins to rally from a 2-0 series deficit against the Milwaukee Brewers and now, the winner of Saturday's Game 5 will take the series and face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series with a trip to the World Series on the line. Those looking to get into MLB betting on Saturday should check out the best MLB promos at the top sportsbooks for Saturday's winner-take-all bout in Milwaukee.

Where to bet on 2025 MLB Playoffs

The DraftKings promo code, FanDuel promo code and bet365 bonus code are all "bet and get" offers where users receive bonus bets after placing a first wager of at least $5. DraftKings and FanDuel require a user's first bet to win, while bet365 does not. Of the three, FanDuel is offering the most in bonus bets at $300.

The BetMGM bonus code has two offers for new users depending on the state they're in. Most bettors will get an offer for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses, while others can get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $10 wins.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is giving bonus bets to users across multiple days. Users must wager at least $10 at -500 or longer odds. If they do that, they will get $50 in FanCash whether or not those bets win.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code gives new users 20 100% profit boosts after signing up and betting $1 or more with their first wager.

Best Cubs vs. Brewers bets for Game 5 on Saturday

The Brewers took a commanding 2-0 series lead with wins at home, and it looked like they were set to punch a ticket to the NLCS. The Cubs responded with two wins of their own at home, however, forcing a big winner-take-all Game 5 battle in Milwaukee on Saturday. The winner will face the Dodgers, last year's World Series champs, in the NLCS.

The Brewers took a big gamble using ace Freddy Peralta in Game 4, and it didn't work as he gave up three runs in four innings in a 6-0 Chicago win. With both rotations short staffed and Game 5 being a winner-take-all bout, expect to see all hands on deck for both sides, with arms like Colin Rea and Shota Imanaga available for Chicago and Jacob Misiorowski and Quinn Priester potentially going for Milwaukee at some point. After Thursday's 15-inning game between the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers, anything is possible in the pitching department.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has Chicago winning in 46% of simulations as an underdog.

Responsible gaming

Bettors should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, which includes not chasing losses and betting within your means. Top sportsbooks offer different gaming limits like deposit and wager limits for users to utilize, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures and timeouts. DraftKings and BetMGM also offer live chat features, and bettors can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER 24/7 for more assistance.