One Division Series matchup is in the books with the Toronto Blue Jays getting past the New York Yankees on Tuesday, and two more teams can punch their tickets to the Championship Series on Thursday with the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers up 2-1 on the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies, respectively.

MLB playoffs preview for Thursday

The Cubs were able to keep their season alive thanks to a 4-3 win on Wednesday. Chicago scored all of its runs in the first inning with Michael Busch hitting a leadoff home run, Pete Crow-Armstrong hitting a two-run double and Ian Happ scoring on a wild pitch. The Cubs survived a late threat from Milwaukee's bats and can force a winner-take-all Game 5 with a win on Thursday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has Chicago covering +1.5 in 67% of simulations.

The Dodgers, like the Brewers, were unable to finish their series on Wednesday as the Phillies took Game 3. Kyle Schwarber hit two home runs and Ranger Suarez tossed five innings of one-run ball in an 8-2 Philadelphia win. With Zack Wheeler out, Cristopher Sanchez has stepped up as the Phillies' ace, and he'll be tasked with keeping the team's season alive. Sanchez (13-5, 2.50 ERA) will face Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.19 ERA). The SportsLine model has a slight lean to the Dodgers on the money line, with Los Angeles winning in 54% of simulations.

And for those looking ahead to Friday, the Seattle Mariners return home to host the Detroit Tigers for Game 5. Detroit scored seven runs between the fifth and sixth innings on Wednesday in a 9-3 win to keep its season alive, and the Tigers now get to hand the ball to star lefty Tarik Skubal (13-6, 2.21 ERA), who likely will win his second straight AL Cy Young this year. The winner of Friday's matchup will face the Blue Jays in the ALCS. Skubal pitched well in Game 2, which Seattle won 3-2 thanks to two Jorge Polanco home runs off Skubal and a late Julio Rodriguez RBI double. The Mariners are underdogs at home for Game 5 due to Skubal going for the Tigers, but the SportsLine model has Seattle winning in 60% of simulations.

