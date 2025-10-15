Game 3 of the ALCS is the lone MLB contest on Wednesday, Oct. 15. with the Seattle Mariners hosting the Toronto Blue Jays. Seattle won the first two games in Toronto and will be looking for a commanding 3-0 series lead. Sports fans interested in MLB betting can take advantage of the sportsbook promotions being offered by the top sportsbooks for Wednesday's game.

Where to bet on 2025 MLB Playoffs



Users can access "bet and get" promotions with DraftKings, FanDuel and bet365. FanDuel and DraftKings are offering the most with $300 in bonus bets but require a user's wager to win. DraftKings is also now offering three free months of NBA League Pass. Bet365 offers $200 in bonus bets, but awards them regardless of the outcome of the first wager.

BetMGM is offering two promotions for its user depending on what state they reside in. Users can either get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 wins, or they can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. Fanatics Sportsbook is offering bonus bets across several days under its offer. Users can get up to $200 in FanCash for every day for ten (10) straight days if they place a cash wager of $1+ on any market with odds of -500 or longer. If that wager settles as a loss, new users are eligible to receive FanCash in the amount of the losing wager, up to $200 per day. Caesars Sportsbook has gone away from bonus bets for its promotion, instead offering users 20 100% profit boosts after wagering $1.

Best MLB bets for Wednesday, Oct. 15

The Mariners are turning to George Kirby (10-8, 4.21 ERA) for Game 3. Kirby is coming off a strong outing in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Tigers, where he allowed just one run in five innings. Seattle has been getting strong production from Cal Raleigh, Josh Naylor and Jorge Polanco so far in the playoffs, with Polanco actually leading the team in home runs and RBI. On the flip side, the Blue Jays have cooled off substantially after putting up 34 runs across four games in the ALDS against the Yankees. Toronto is hitting .131 as a team over the first two games of the ALCS. The hope is Shane Bieber (4-2, 3.57 ERA) can deliver a good pitching performance in Game 3. Bieber was rocked in his last appearance, giving up three runs in 2 2/3 innings in Game 3 of the ALDS against New York. The SportsLine Projection Model likes the Mariners to take Game 3, as they win in 61% of simulations as -130 favorites (wager $130 to win $100).

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is important at all sportsbooks, which provide tools like setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures for all users. Some platforms, like BetMGM and DraftKings, have live chat features for users to contact support 24/7. All sportsbooks have contact information for helplines and other resources on their platforms for users who require more assistance.