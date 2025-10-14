The 2025 MLB playoffs continue on Tuesday, Oct. 14, with Game 2 of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers. Sports fans interested in MLB betting can take advantage of the promotions being offered from top sportsbooks for Tuesday's contest.

Where to bet on 2025 MLB Playoffs



Users can access "bet and get" promotions with DraftKings, FanDuel and bet365. FanDuel and DraftKings are offering the most with $300 in bonus bets but require a user's wager to win. DraftKings is also now offering three free months of NBA League Pass. Bet365 offers $200 in bonus bets, but awards them regardless of the outcome of the first wager.

BetMGM is offering two promotions for its users depending on what state they reside in. Users can either get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 wins, or they can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. Fanatics Sportsbook is offering bonus bets across several days under its offer. Users can get $50 in FanCash for every $10 they wager at -500 odds or longer regardless of the outcome of the bet, for up to $250 in FanCash.

Caesars Sportsbook has gone away from bonus bets for its promotion, instead offering users 20 100% profit boosts after wagering $1.

Best MLB bets for Tuesday, Oct. 14

Los Angeles flexed its muscles as the defending World Series champion, but nearly gave up the lead in the bottom of the ninth inning despite controlling much of the contest. Blake Snell was dominant over eight innings of work but the Dodgers allowed Milwaukee to score a run and load the bases in the last frame. Brice Turang struck out with the bases loaded to ultimate seal L.A.'s win. The Dodgers are rolling with Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA) for Game 2 while the Brewers counter with Freddy Peralta (17-6, 2.70 ERA). Yamamoto and Peralta both struggled in their last outings, giving up three runs across four innings of work against the Phillies and Cubs, respectively. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is backing the Brewers to level the series Tuesday night. Milwaukee covers the run line in 72% of simulations and wins in 56% of them as a +108 money line underdog.

Responsible gaming

All sportsbooks take responsible gaming seriously, and bettors should always practice responsible gaming. There are tools like setting deposit limits and taking timeouts available to all sportsbook users, and each platform has contact information for helplines for users who require additional assistance. Some platforms, like BetMGM and DraftKings, do have a live chat offering where users can get in touch with the support team 24/7.