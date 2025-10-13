The 2025 MLB playoffs continue on Monday, Oct. 13, with Game 2 of the ALCS between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays as well as Game 1 of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers defeated the Chicago Cubs on Saturday in Game 5 of the NLDS to advance. The Mariners won Game 1 of the ALCS and could take a 2-0 lead before heading back to Seattle for Games 3 and 4.

Users can access "bet and get" promotions with DraftKings, FanDuel and bet365. FanDuel and DraftKings are offering the most with $300 in bonus bets but require a user's wager to win. DraftKings is also now offering three free months of NBA League Pass. Bet365 offers $200 in bonus bets, but awards them regardless of the outcome of the first wager.

BetMGM is offering two promotions for its users depending on what state they reside in. Users can either get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 wins, or they can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. Fanatics Sportsbook is offering bonus bets across several days under its offer. Users can get $50 in FanCash for every $10 they wager at -500 odds or longer regardless of the outcome of the bet, for up to $250 in FanCash.

Caesars Sportsbook has gone away from bonus bets for its promotion, instead offering users 20 100% profit boosts after wagering $1.

The Mariners got an excellent effort from Bryce Miller on Sunday to avoid going into their bullpen too much, which was tested in a 15-inning thriller in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Tigers. Seattle will send Logan Gilbert (6-6, 3.44 ERA) to the mound Monday while Toronto counters with Trey Yesavage (1-0, 3.21 ERA). Gilbert pitched two scoreless innings in Game 5 against Detroit, while Yesavage last appeared in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Yankees. He struck out 11 in 5 1/3 scoreless innings. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, likes Seattle to take Game 2. Mariners +1.5 hits in 77% of simulations and Seattle wins as a +110 money line underdog in 58% of simulations.

Milwaukee has not decided on a starting pitcher for Game 1 of the NLCS yet, but the defending World Series champions Dodgers are rolling with Blake Snell (5-4, 2.35 ERA). Snell threw six scoreless innings in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Phillies, striking out nine. He missed a good chunk of the regular season due to an injury, so he did not appear against the Brewers. The Dodgers are -153 favorites on the money line (wager $153 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds but the model is backing the Brewers as +125 underdogs (wager $100 to win $125). Milwaukee wins in 57% of simulations, receiving an "A" grade.

Responsible gaming is important at all sportsbooks, and bettors should always practice responsible gaming. There are tools like setting deposit limits and taking timeouts available to all sportsbook users, and each platform has contact information for helplines for users who require additional assistance. Some platforms, like BetMGM and DraftKings, do have a live chat offering where users can get in touch with the support team 24/7.