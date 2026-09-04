The Week 1 college football schedule is a great chance to use some of the best sportsbook promos and there are still opportunities to bet on college football every day between now and Monday. Tonight's biggest matchup will be Stanford vs. Miami and the latest Week 1 college football odds list the Hurricanes as 23.5-point favorites on the road, while the over/under is 48.5. However, you can also wager on any of the other Week 1 college football lines, including Oregon (-24.5, 52.5) vs. Boise State and LSU (-10.5, 51.5) vs. Clemson on Saturday. Bet on college football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets with a $5+ wager:

There are dozens of online sports betting options if you're wondering how to bet on college football or where to bet on matchups like Miami vs. Stanford, Boise State vs. Oregon or Clemson vs. LSU. Here's a closer look at available sportsbook promos on some of the top college football betting sites, as well as the best betting apps that are available for Week 1 college football, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet college football.

Where to bet on Week 1 college football



The bet365 bonus code and Hard Rock Bet promo code both offer bet-and-get promotions to new users. At HardRock Bet, you'll receive $100 in bonus bets win or lose after your first $5 wager or more (five $20 bonus bets over the course of five weeks), while bet365 offers a $365 bonus instantly, but requires a minimum $10 wager. The DraftKings promo code offers $200 in bonus bets. You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. None of the three requires a specific promo code to collect.

The FanDuel Sportsbook promo doesn't require a code either, but it's structured differently than most of the other top online sportsbooks. The latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $350 in bonus bets. New users will need to place a $5+ wager daily to be awarded bonus bets every day for seven days. Users receive $50 in bonus bets per day regardless of the outcome of their wager.

You can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to earn a 100% profit boost on 10 wagers after you make your first $1 bet. Those 10 profit boost tokens can be used on wagers up to $25 and can be used to double your winnings on those wagers.

With the BetMGM bonus code, new users receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This first-bet insurance matches the stake of your initial wager and requires promo code CBSSPORTS. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

Finally, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks a "10x$100 Bet Match for up to $1,000 in FanCash" offer for new users. In this online sportsbook promo, you'll receive 10 Bet Matches over 10 days of up to $100 each, for a potential of up to $1,000 in FanCash.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for Week 1 college football matchups.

Week 1 college football betting preview, picks

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated college football money-line picks since the 2024 season. It has also been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal to help nail college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites.

Stanford vs. Miami: Stanford +24.5

The No. 7 Hurricanes are coming off a run to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, where they lost 27-21 to the Indiana Hoosiers. Now they open their season against Stanford, which started the Tavita Pritchard era off with a 37-27 win over Hawaii at home in Week 0. Davis Warren was efficient, and an experienced Stanford offensive line powered the Cardinal to 173 yards on the ground. With the Miami defense losing a lot of talent to the NFL this offseason, the model predicts that Stanford loses by 19 on average. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Oregon vs. Boise State: Under 52.5 points

Two years ago, these two programs had a track meet at Autzen Stadium, with Oregon scoring a 37-34 win at home. However, you can throw that result almost entirely out the window in this era of college football, as both rosters have turned over to near completion. Oregon was one of the best defensive teams in the country last season, and Boise State welcomes back a lot of production on that side of the ball. The model predicts that there are a combined 49 points scored on average. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets:

LSU vs. Clemson: Under 51.5 points

They're both the Tigers, and they both play in stadiums they affectionately nicknamed "Death Valley." Now they'll complete a home-and-home series in Baton Rouge on Saturday, with LSU having won at Clemson in 2025. The two teams combined for only 27 points in that 17-10 win for the visitors, but this total is likely ballooned to 51.5 because of the Lane Kiffin factor. The former Ole Miss head coach has overhauled the LSU offense, but both of these defenses welcome back a lot of talent, and the model sees this as another lower-scoring affair. It predicts the two teams combine for 42 points on average and that the Under hits in 72% of simulations. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

California vs. UCLA: Golden Bears money line

Both programs are turning over a new leaf in 2026, with Tosh Lupoi taking the reins for Cal and Bob Chesney stepping into the head coaching role for UCLA. They each managed to keep their starting quarterback in the program and added production around those pieces in the transfer portal. However, Lupoi and the Golden Bears have the home-field advantage and will likely have the big-play advantage with Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. The model predicts that Cal wins outright in 61% of simulations, making this plus-money price (+102) too good to pass up. Bet on college football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets with a $5+ wager:

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