The Week 1 college football schedule continues on Sunday with three must-see matchups, and you can turn each of them into an opportunity to capitalize on some of the best sportsbook promos. Today's matchups include No. 17 Washington vs. Washington State, No. 4 Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin and No. 9 Ole Miss vs. No. 24 Louisville. According to the latest Week 1 college football betting odds, the Rebels are favored by 6.5 points against Louisville, a game which takes place in Nashville beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Bet on college football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets with a $5+ wager:

There are dozens of online sports betting options if you're wondering how to bet on college football or where to bet on matchups like Washington State vs. Washington, Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame and Louisville vs. Ole Miss. Here's a closer look at available sportsbook promos on some of the top college football betting sites, as well as the best betting apps that are available for Week 1 college football, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet college football.

Where to bet on Week 1 college football



The bet365 bonus code and Hard Rock Bet promo code both offer bet-and-get promotions to new users. At HardRock Bet, you'll receive $100 in bonus bets win or lose after your first $5 wager or more (five $20 bonus bets over the course of five weeks), while bet365 offers a $365 bonus instantly, but requires a minimum $10 wager. The DraftKings promo code offers $200 in bonus bets. You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. None of the three requires a specific promo code to collect.

The FanDuel Sportsbook promo doesn't require a code either, but it's structured differently than most of the other top online sportsbooks. The latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $350 in bonus bets. New users will need to place a $5+ wager daily to be awarded bonus bets every day for seven days. Users receive $50 in bonus bets per day regardless of the outcome of their wager.

You can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to earn a 100% profit boost on 10 wagers after you make your first $1 bet. Those 10 profit boost tokens can be used on wagers up to $25 and can be used to double your winnings on those wagers.

With the BetMGM bonus code, new users receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This first-bet insurance matches the stake of your initial wager and requires promo code CBSSPORTS. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

Finally, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks a "10x$100 Bet Match for up to $1,000 in FanCash" offer for new users. In this online sportsbook promo, you'll receive 10 Bet Matches over 10 days of up to $100 each, for a potential of up to $1,000 in FanCash.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for Week 1 college football matchups.

Week 1 college football betting preview, picks

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated college football money-line picks since the 2024 season. It has also been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal to help nail college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites.

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin: Over 46.5 points

Notre Dame featured one of the most electrifying offenses in college football last season, scoring 42 points per game in 2025. The Fighting Irish return several key starters, including quarterback CJ Carr, who threw for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. The Over is 6-1 in Notre Dame's last seven games on grass, and the Over has hit in each of the Fighting Irish's past four games played in September. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting these two teams to combine for 51 points on Sunday, helping the Over hit in 55% of simulations. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets:

Ole Miss vs. Louisville: Under 54.5 points

Ole Miss and Louisville both feature dynamic offenses, but the Rebels and Cardinals displayed disruptive defenses a season ago. Both teams held their opponents to 21.2 or fewer points per game in 2025, and both defenses return a lot of talent, which is why the model expects a defensive battle in Nashville. Plus, the Under is 4-1 in Louisville's last five games as an underdog. The model predicts the two teams combine for 49 points on average, and that the Under hits in 60% of simulations. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.