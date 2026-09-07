The Week 1 college football schedule wraps up on Monday when Florida State takes on SMU at 7:30 p.m. ET, offering football fans another opportunity to capitalize on some of the best sportsbook promos. The Seminoles secured a 34-17 victory over New Mexico State in their season opener, but FSU enters tonight's contest as a 3-point underdog, according to the latest Florida State vs. SMU betting odds. Bet on college football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets with a $5+ wager:

There are dozens of online sports betting options if you're wondering how to bet on college football or where to bet on matchups like SMU vs. Florida State. Here's a closer look at available sportsbook promos on some of the top college football betting sites, as well as the best betting apps that are available for Week 1 college football, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet college football.

Where to bet on Week 1 college football



The bet365 bonus code and Hard Rock Bet promo code both offer bet-and-get promotions to new users. At HardRock Bet, you'll receive $100 in bonus bets win or lose after your first $5 wager or more (five $20 bonus bets over the course of five weeks), while bet365 offers a $365 bonus instantly, but requires a minimum $10 wager. The DraftKings promo code offers $200 in bonus bets. You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. None of the three requires a specific promo code to collect.

The FanDuel Sportsbook promo doesn't require a code either, but it's structured differently than most of the other top online sportsbooks. The latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $350 in bonus bets. New users will need to place a $5+ wager daily to be awarded bonus bets every day for seven days. Users receive $50 in bonus bets per day regardless of the outcome of their wager.

You can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to earn a 100% profit boost on 10 wagers after you make your first $1 bet. Those 10 profit boost tokens can be used on wagers up to $25 and can be used to double your winnings on those wagers.

With the BetMGM bonus code, new users receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This first-bet insurance matches the stake of your initial wager and requires promo code CBSSPORTS. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

Finally, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks a "10x$100 Bet Match for up to $1,000 in FanCash" offer for new users. In this online sportsbook promo, you'll receive 10 Bet Matches over 10 days of up to $100 each, for a potential of up to $1,000 in FanCash.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for Week 1 college football matchups.

Week 1 college football betting preview, picks

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated college football money-line picks since the 2024 season. It has also been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal to help nail college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites.

Florida State vs. SMU: Under 54.5 points

Florida State already has a game under its belt, and the Seminoles showed they have a disruptive front seven in their 34-17 victory over New Mexico State. FSU gave up just 47 rushing yards in its season opener and recorded three sacks. Meanwhile, the Mustangs finished the 2025 season ranked 32nd in the nation in scoring defense, giving up just 20.5 points per game. Plus, the Under is 6-2 in SMU's last eight games when playing as the favorite. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting these two teams to combine for 52 points on Monday, helping the Over hit in 52% of simulations. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.