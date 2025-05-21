Champions League betting sites are offering up sportsbook promos for the final between Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, May 31. New users may want to lock in top sports betting promo codes at the best soccer betting apps before the final kicks off. Those interested can click the CLAIM BONUS buttons in the banners below. They add up to more than $3,000 in bonus bet offers.

We will look at the latest offers and preview what you need to know for PSG vs. Inter Milan betting before the 3 p.m. ET kickoff Saturday on CBS. You can also watch PSG vs. Inter on Paramount+.

Best Champions League betting sites and promo codes

Top Champions League promos comparison

Three different sportsbooks are offering "bet and get" offers. The DraftKings Sportsbook promo is giving out the most bonus bets with $300 on a first bet of at least $5, followed by the FanDuel promo code at $200 and the bet365 bonus code at $150. The DraftKings new user promo and the FanDuel new user promo both require you to win your first bet of $5 in order to receive the bonus bets, while you receive the bonus bets regardless of how your first bet does with the bet365 new user promo.

The BetMGM promo code and the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code are both offering bonus bets that match a new user's first bet if it loses. At BetMGM, it's up to $1,500 in bonus bets. At Fanatics, it's $1,000 in bonus bets stretched across 10 days for a maximum of $100 per day. Caesars Sportsbook is offering the potential for new users to double their winnings for 10 bets after a first bet of at least $1 by providing 10 100% profit boost tokens.

The best Champions League betting sites for you depend on which type of offer you are most interested in claiming.

Here is a summary, in table form, of the best UCL betting promos:

Sportsbook Bonus offer Promo code FanDuel Bet $5. Get $200 in bonus bets if you win No code required DraftKings Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins No code required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Fanatics Bet and Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets No code required bet365 Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365 Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW

UCL final preview: Inter Milan vs. PSG

After starting off with 36 participants, we are down to the final two squads in the Champions League final at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. At the beginning of the tournament at BetMGM, Paris Saint-Germain was tied for the sixth-shortest odds to win it all at +1400, while Inter was a little lower down at +2500 and tied for ninth.

Inter is coming off a wildly entertaining semifinal triumph over Barcelona, advancing 7-6 on aggregate over the then-UCL favorites. Inter had only surrendered five goals in their previous 12 Champions League matches before letting up six in the two semifinal legs to Barcelona. But they were able to deliver enough firepower to break on through to the final, capped by Davide Frattesi's goal in extra time.

Meanwhile, PSG rolled against Arsenal in their semifinal matchup, beating them 3-1 on aggregate. Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal in the first leg in London, his PSG-leading eighth in UCL play. Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi then added the first two tallies in the second leg in France, giving PSG an overwhelming three-goal advantage that Arsenal could not overcome.

At BetMGM, PSG is the +120 (bet $100 to win $120) favorite for Saturday's match in the 90-minute market, followed by Inter at +225 (bet $100 to win $225) and draw at +240 (bet $100 to win $240). The total is set at 2.5 goals, with the Over at -115 and the Under at -120.

Dembele has the shortest odds of any player to score a goal in the final at +175, followed by PSG teammate Bradley Barcola at +210. Lautaro Martinez has the lowest price of any Inter player to score at +220, where he's tied for third along with two more PSG players—Goncalo Ramos and Desire Doue.

Responsible gaming

It's important for every bettor to understand and practice responsible gaming, and the top sportsbooks all provide tools and resources to help, including time and limit wagers. National responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous, and you can also call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).