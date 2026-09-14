The Week 1 NFL slate concludes tonight with Monday Night Football, which features Patrick Mahomes' return on time for the new season following his torn ACL and LCL in December. Mahomes is one of the league's most popular players, which makes any Chiefs primetime game a viable option on sports betting apps. The Chiefs host the Denver Broncos tonight for an AFC West showdown, and you can find several online sports betting options below. The Chiefs will be without defensive back Chamarri Conner (knee) and offensive tackle Josh Simmons (back) on Monday. Bet on the NFL at DraftKings Sportsbook here and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+:

The Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Chiefs vs. Broncos odds, with an over/under set at 43.5 points. Denver snapped Kansas City's streak of nine straight AFC West titles last year as the Broncos had the No. 1 seed in the conference and reached the AFC Championship Game. If you're wondering where to find the best NFL odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for NFL betting, you can read more below. They can help you figure out where to bet on the NFL.

Where to bet on NFL Week 1

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Betting on NFL Week 1

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Chiefs (-2.5) vs. Broncos

"KC is favored in this game and it's already up to 3 in many spots, yet the masses are playing the dog," SportsLine expert Brady Kannon said. "Everything is telling me Chiefs at home, laying less than a field goal, is still nearly an auto-play. This is triple revenge for the Chiefs, who have now fallen to Denver in each of their last three meetings. Give me Kansas City to win by three or more."

Bo Nix, Broncos, anytime touchdown scorer (+600)

"The AFC West has seen a change of guard, and the biggest reason is Bo Nix's maturation as the Broncos' quarterback," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "The Chiefs had won 16 straight games against the Broncos until Denver won four of the last five, including the last three. In last year's game at Kansas City, he rushed nine times for 42 yards and a TD, and I like him to score a touchdown here. He broke his ankle last season, and I don't expect him to be his normal self running the ball, but with a touchdown on the line, he'll do the unexpected for a player coming off an injury. He scored five touchdowns last year, including one at Kansas City." Bet on Broncos vs. Chiefs with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, regardless of your experience level. All the top sportsbooks offer ways to assist bettors, be it gaming limits, activity alerts, live chat options or timeout and self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks also provide contact information for local and national helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.