There are 80 games featuring at least one FBS opponent on Saturday, and the Week 2 college football schedule has the potential to be one of the best of the year. Texas vs. Ohio State is the first top-five matchup of the season, and the latest Week 2 college football odds list the Longhorns as 1.5-point favorites at home. That game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET, which is also when Iowa vs. Iowa State for the Cy-Hawk Trophy kicks off. The Hawkeyes are favored by 14 at home in that matchup, and the over/under is 40.5, but you can bet any of the Week 2 college football lines on Saturday. Bet on college football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets with a $5+ wager:

There are dozens of online sports betting options if you're wondering how to bet on college football or where to bet on matchups like Kansas vs. Missouri, Michigan vs. Oklahoma, and Texas vs. Ohio State. Here's a closer look at available sportsbook promos on some of the top college football betting sites, as well as the best betting apps that are available for Week 2 college football, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet college football.

Where to bet on Week 2 college football



The bet365 bonus code and Hard Rock Bet promo code both offer bet-and-get promotions to new users. At HardRock Bet, you'll receive $100 in bonus bets win or lose after your first $5 wager or more (five $20 bonus bets over the course of five weeks), while bet365 offers a $365 bonus instantly, but requires a minimum $10 wager. The DraftKings promo code offers $200 in bonus bets. You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. None of the three requires a specific promo code to collect.

The FanDuel Sportsbook promo doesn't require a code either, but it's structured differently than most of the other top online sportsbooks. The latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $350 in bonus bets. New users will need to place a $5+ wager daily to be awarded bonus bets every day for seven days. Users receive $50 in bonus bets per day regardless of the outcome of their wager.

You can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to earn a 100% profit boost on 10 wagers after you make your first $1 bet. Those 10 profit boost tokens can be used on wagers up to $25 and can be used to double your winnings on those wagers.

With the BetMGM bonus code, new users receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This first-bet insurance matches the stake of your initial wager and requires promo code CBSSPORTS. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

Finally, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks a "10x$100 Bet Match for up to $1,000 in FanCash" offer for new users. In this online sportsbook promo, you'll receive 10 Bet Matches over 10 days of up to $100 each, for a potential of up to $1,000 in FanCash.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for Week 2 college football matchups.

Week 2 college football betting preview, picks

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-20 run on top-rated college football money-line picks since the 2024 season. It has also been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal to help nail college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites.

Michigan vs. Oklahoma: Wolverines +5.5

Michigan needed a Hail Mary to earn a controversial victory against Western Michigan last week at home, but it is worth noting that the Broncos were MAC champions a season ago and shouldn't be treated like your averaged directional school. Oklahoma was a CFP team a season ago and opened its season with a 51-0 win over UTEP, but the Sooners will have a hostile crowd to contend with in the Big House on Saturday. These are two defenses laden with NFL talent and a low-scoring affair plays into Michigan's hands as home underdogs. The model predicts that they cover in 69% of simulations. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Georgia Tech vs. Tennessee: Yellow Jackets +12.5

The Volunteers opened the season with a 56-9 win over Furman, and true freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon accounted for five total touchdowns. However, the 18-year-old will be under the bright lights at Bobby Dodd Stadium for his first road start and the Georgia Tech defense only allowed 124 yards through the air in a heartbreaking 14-13 loss at Colorado. Brent Key's squad will throw a lot of pressure at the youngster, and the model ultimately predicts that they keep it within a field goal, predicting that Georgia Tech covers in 72% of simulations. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets:

Texas vs. Ohio State: Under 48.5 points

The Buckeyes won a 14-7 clash of the titans against the Longhorns in Columbus a season ago, and now they'll wrap up this high-profile home-and-home series in Austin on Saturday. Julian Sayin and Arch Manning are both more confident and well-established a season later, and each defense sent several players to the NFL, but these programs simply reload on that side of the ball. Expect more than 21 points this time around, but the model is predicting that this Under still hits in 60% of simulations. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Iowa vs. Iowa State: Cyclones +14.5

Iowa posted a dominant 40-0 win over Northern Illinois to open the season, and Kamari Moulton led the attack with 183 rushing yards and two touchdowns on only 11 carries. They'll have the perceived talent advantage with Jimmy Rogers only welcoming back four players from last year's two-deep in his first season as the Iowa State head coach. However, the Cyclones have won three of four in this rivalry, and the Cy-Hawk Trophy hasn't been decided by more than 10 points since 2016. The model predicts that Iowa State covers in 54% of simulations. Bet on college football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets with a $5+ wager:

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