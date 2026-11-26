The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. Use it for Thanksgiving Day NFL games like Bears vs. Lions, Eagles vs. Cowboys, and Chiefs vs. Bills. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Check to make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up and make trades.

Kalshi prediction markets for Thanksgiving

Lions to win vs. Bears: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

Cowboys to win vs. Eagles: Yes $0.80, No $0.21

Bills to win vs. Chiefs: Yes $0.60, No $0.41

NFC North powers meet in the first game of the day when the Lions host the Bears. Detroit has won six games in a row entering Thursday's matchup while Chicago has ripped off five in a row. This game also pits former Lions offensive coordinator and current Bears head coach Ben Johnson against his old squad. The winner of this game will have control of the division for now, and the SportsLine Projection Model has the Lions prevailing in 61% of its 10,000 simulations. On Kalshi, you can trade on the Lions to win at $0.49 per share.

The Cowboys already defeated the Eagles once this season behind big performances from Dak Prescott and Javonte Williams, but Philadelphia is hoping to return the favor in Dallas. The Eagles got a win over the Steelers on Sunday thanks to a gritty defensive performance, but slowing down this Cowboys offense is no easy task. Prescott and Co. put up 51 points on Sunday against the Titans, and they win in 69% of SportsLine simulations. You can trade for a Cowboys win on Kalshi at $0.60 per share.

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have met 10 times prior to Thursday's game, and they have split those matchups evenly. The 11th meeting will take place in Buffalo, where the Bills have their lone loss of the season. The Chiefs will be without Kenneth Walker III once again, but Mahomes has been on fire over the last two games with 672 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns. Allen is making a case to win another MVP, and the SportsLine model sees his Bills winning this game in 58% of simulations. This trade is available on Kalshi at $0.60 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for Thursday's Thanksgiving Day NFL Week 12 games and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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