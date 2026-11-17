Sports fans looking to make NFL predictions for Monday Night Football can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+. Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season concludes with the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The latest Chargers vs. Ravens weather forecast is calling for clear skies and temperatures in the 40s. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for information, including terms and conditions of the Kalshi promo offer, and you can also learn how prediction markets work if you are new to the game. Before you make any trades, be sure that prediction markets are legal in your state.

Chargers vs. Ravens MNF trading preview

Chargers to win ($0.34)

More than than 38.5 points ($0.52)

These have been two of the more disappointing teams in the AFC this year. The Ravens are 4-5 and have lost four in a row as injuries have piled up at quarterback. Lamar Jackson missed time with a hamstring injury and then broke his thumb on his first drive back. Tyler Huntley is also hurt, so the team traded for Jacoby Brissett from Arizona after he was benched for Gardner Minshew. Brissett is set to make his Ravens debut on Monday.

But as disappointing as the Ravens have been, they don't hold a candle to the Chargers. A playoff team from a year ago, it's been a disaster in Los Angeles this year. Justin Herbert is having far and away the worst year of his career while leading one of the worst offenses in football. That's resulted in the Chargers being the NFL's lone winless team at 0-8.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, thinks this could be the day the Chargers get their first win. L.A. wins in 39% of simulations, a result that's a 34% implied probability at Kalshi. A Ravens win is trading at $0.68.

The Chargers have a terrible offense and it's unclear what the Ravens' offense will look like with Brissett under center. Still, the model thinks these teams will score more than 38.5 points. That occurs in 68% of simulations. The Chargers and Ravens scoring more than 38.5 combined points is $0.52. The teams scoring less than 38.5 combined points is $0.49. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

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