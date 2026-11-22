The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. Use it for NFL predictions on games like Jaguars vs. Giants and Vikings vs. 49ers on Sunday Night Football from Mexico City. Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid and Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker are officially inactive. Make predictions with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer. Before signing up, make sure prediction markets are legal in your state.

NFL markets for Sunday, Nov. 22

Jaguars to win vs. Giants ($0.71)

Vikings-49ers fewer than 46.5 points ($0.51)

Two of the biggest surprise teams of the 2026 NFL season meet in Week 11 when the Jacksonville Jaguars head north to face the New York Giants. The Jaguars built on their surge last year and are in first place in the AFC South, with Trevor Lawrence making an MVP case and their defense further reinforcing at the trade deadline. The Giants have managed to stay atop the NFC East despite losing quarterback Jaxson Dart to an injury, though they are coming into this game off a loss to the Commanders. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Jacksonville winning in 73% of simulations. That trade is available on Kalshi at $0.71 per share.

The Vikings and 49ers take the field in primetime on Sunday Night Football in Mexico City, with Minnesota featuring the league's top scoring defense while San Francisco has one of the league's most potent offenses. The Vikings got strong early returns in their reunion with Kirk Cousins, while the 49ers escaped Dallas with a 46-40 win in Week 10. The SportsLine model sees Minnesota's defense curbing San Francisco's offense slightly, as the teams combine for fewer than 46.5 points in 55% of simulations. That trade can be made for $0.51 per share at Kalshi. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades on Sunday's NFL games:

Responsible risk management

Minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit.

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.