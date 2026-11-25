The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season begins on Wednesday with the Green Bay Packers visiting the Los Angeles Rams for a Thanksgiving Eve contest. Los Angeles to win is $0.57 per share. Micah Parsons will make his season debut for the Packers. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades:

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Kalshi prediction markets for Packers vs. Rams

Rams to win vs. Packers ($0.56)

More than 44.5 points ($0.44)

Injuries continue to decimate the Rams, who are without Davante Adams, Puka Nacua and Terrance Ferguson on offense. Matthew Stafford remains, but he'll likely lean on running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum to keep things moving. Myles Garrett has returned to one of the league's best scoring defenses, but the Rams will be tested by a Green Bay passing game that ranks third in yards per contest.

Jordan Love, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden have formed one of the most electric trios in the NFL this season. With the Packers lacking a true running game, Love has turned to the air, and his two top receivers have benefited. Green Bay is also getting a boost defensively with star pass rusher Micah Parsons set to return.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, sees the Rams winning at home in 57% of simulations. It also sees points being scored, as these teams top 44.5 points in 53% of simulations. You can trade on L.A. to win at $0.56 per share on Kalshi. These teams combining for more than 44.5 points trades at $0.44 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades on Packers vs. Rams NFL Week 12:

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