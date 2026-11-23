The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. Use it for NFL predictions on games like Vikings vs. 49ers on Sunday Night Football from Mexico City. 49ers receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) is officially active. Make predictions with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer. Before signing up, make sure prediction markets are legal in your state.

NFL markets for Sunday, Nov. 22

Vikings vs. 49ers fewer than 46.5 points ($0.51)

The Vikings and 49ers take the field in primetime on Sunday Night Football in Mexico City, with Minnesota featuring the league's top scoring defense while San Francisco has one of the league's most potent offenses. The Vikings got strong early returns in their reunion with Kirk Cousins, while the 49ers escaped Dallas with a 46-40 win in Week 10. The SportsLine model sees Minnesota's defense curbing San Francisco's offense slightly, as the teams combine for fewer than 46.5 points in 55% of simulations. That trade can be made for $0.51 per share at Kalshi. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades on Sunday's NFL games:

Responsible risk management

Minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit.

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.