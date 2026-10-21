The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves will visit Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Golden State Warriors will visit the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET, the first games of the season for all four teams. Luka Doncic is trading at $0.65 per share to score 30+ points against the Warriors. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

The Heat are priced at $0.52 per share to beat the Timberwolves, and the Lakers are priced at $0.67 per share to beat the Warriors. The Heat game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 239.5 and $0.48 per share for fewer than 239.5, and the Lakers game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 233.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 233.5.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $50 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Timberwolves vs. Heat predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Miami opens its season at Kaseya Center against a Minnesota team it lost to 125-124 in a preseason game on Oct. 10. The Heat went 3-2 in their last five preseason games, including a 144-128 win against Brooklyn on Oct. 14 and a 128-118 win against New Orleans on Oct. 8, but they lost 136-115 at Orlando on Oct. 16. Center Vladislav Goldin is a game time decision with an ankle injury.

Minnesota went 2-3 in its last five preseason games, with a 122-104 win at New York on Oct. 12 and a pair of losses, 133-116 at Chicago and 128-106 against Detroit, to close the preseason. Guard Donte DiVincenzo is out with an Achilles injury. On Kalshi, Miami trades at $0.52 per share to win at home, and Minnesota trades at $0.48 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 239.5 and $0.48 per share for fewer than 239.5. Trade on Timberwolves vs. Heat here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Warriors vs. Lakers predictions

Los Angeles opens its season at home against a Golden State team that beat it twice in the preseason, 124-98 on Oct. 6 and 101-89 on Oct. 13. The Lakers went 2-3 in their last five preseason games, and they closed it with a 121-106 loss against Denver on Oct. 16. Guard Collin Sexton is a game-time decision with a calf injury, and guard Cameron Carr and forward Adou Thiero are out.

Golden State guard Stephen Curry is a game-time decision with an ankle injury, and center Charles Bassey is also a game-time decision. Guard Brandin Podziemski, center Kristaps Porzingis, and guard Moses Moody are out for the Warriors. On Kalshi, Los Angeles trades at $0.67 per share to win at home, and Golden State trades at $0.34 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 233.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 233.5. Trade on Warriors vs. Lakers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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