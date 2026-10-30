The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. There are 10 NBA games on Friday, including Bulls vs. Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET and Lakers vs. Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

On Kalshi, Boston trades at $0.875 per share to beat Chicago, while the Bulls trade at $0.125 per share. Los Angeles trades at $0.565 per share to beat Golden State, which trades at $0.435 per share. Boston winning by more than 15.5 points trades at $0.485 per share.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 bonus Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, ProphetX

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $50 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Bulls vs. Celtics predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Chicago is 1-4 and 1-2 on the road, and it is coming off a 133-127 loss to New York on Thursday night. The Bulls also lost 135-92 at Toronto and 124-120 against Washington, and their one win was 132-125 at Milwaukee. Norman Powell leads the team at 21.6 points per game, and Josh Giddey averages 8.0 assists. Patrick Williams and Nic Claxton are out, and Jalen Smith is day-to-day.

Boston is 3-1 and 3-0 at home, and it beat Chicago 134-99 on Oct. 26. The Celtics also beat Brooklyn 125-124 on Oct. 27 and New York 107-103, and their one loss was 121-113 at Detroit. Jayson Tatum averages 28.0 points, 8.0 assists and 6.2 rebounds. Three of Chicago's last five games finished with more than 234.5 combined points, at 257, 244 and 260, while one of Boston's four regular-season games did, at 249.

On Kalshi, Boston trades at $0.875 per share to win and Chicago trades at $0.125 per share. Boston winning by more than 15.5 points trades at $0.485 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.515 per share for more than 234.5 and $0.485 per share for fewer than 234.5. Trade on Bulls vs. Celtics here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Lakers vs. Warriors predictions

Golden State is 2-3 and 0-1 at home, but it has won its last two games, 134-114 at Denver and 119-114 at Minnesota, after losing 131-122 at Phoenix and 111-108 against Memphis. The Warriors lost 127-105 to the Lakers earlier this season. Stephen Curry averages 28.8 points, Draymond Green averages 6.8 assists and Yaxel Lendeborg averages 9.2 rebounds. Jimmy Butler III, Kristaps Porzingis and Moses Moody are out, and Gui Santos is day-to-day.

Los Angeles is 4-1 and 2-0 on the road, and it is coming off a 103-87 win at the Clippers after a 136-129 home loss to Portland. Luka Doncic averages 36.0 points and 8.2 assists, and Walker Kessler averages 8.2 rebounds. Three of the Lakers' last five games finished with more than 233.5 combined points, at 242, 255 and 265, while two of the Warriors' did, at 253 and 248. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.