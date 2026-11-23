The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season concludes when the Cincinnati Bengals go to the nation's capital to face the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. Make NFL predictions with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

See the Kalshi promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer. Mak sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up and make trades.

NFL markets for Bengals-Commanders MNF

Commanders to win vs. Bengals ($0.27)

More than 54.5 points ($0.50)

These teams met in Washington in 2024 with the Commanders posting a 38-33 victory which marked Jayden Daniels' arrival on the big stage. Daniels has battled injuries over the last few seasons but is one of the league's most dynamic young quarterbacks when healthy. On the other side, Joe Burrow is the MVP frontrunner after throwing 20 touchdown passes over the last five games. The Commanders have one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL, setting up a big night for Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, sees the Commanders getting a home victory in 45% of simulations. That trade is available at Kalshi at $0.27 per share. These teams combine for more than 54.5 points in 52% of simulations and on Kalshi, that trade can be made for $0.50 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades on Bengals-Commanders MNF:

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