The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Cleveland Browns at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

The Browns trade at $0.695 per share to beat the Raiders, who are $0.305 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 is a guaranteed bonus, not variable like other offers. That means you'll know your bonus amount up front and start trading with a solid bankroll. You also get the power of CBS Sports, one of the top, most-trusted brands in the industry.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified November 29, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Raiders vs. Browns predictions

Four of Cleveland's last five games were decided by 3 points or fewer, with a 21 point loss at Pittsburgh as the exception, and the Browns have not lost at home this season. Las Vegas has been outscored by 14, 8 and 21 points in its last three games, 24-38 at Denver, 13-21 against Seattle and 17-38 at San Francisco, and its only win in its last six games was a 5 point win at the Jets. Las Vegas pass rusher Maxx Crosby has five sacks, and Cleveland's Isaiah McGuire has four. On Kalshi, Cleveland winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.575 per share, more than 4.5 points at $0.545, more than 5.5 points at $0.515 and more than 6.5 points at $0.475. The game's combined points are trading at $0.545 per share for more than 37.5, $0.505 for more than 38.5, $0.485 for more than 39.5 and $0.435 for more than 40.5, and fewer than 37.5 trades at $0.455 per share. Trade here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in AZ, LA, MI, NV, UT and WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit.

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.