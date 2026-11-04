The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Wednesday's NBA slate features the Philadelphia 76ers visiting the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET, and then Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks will take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET. The 76ers are trading at $0.45 per share to beat the Pistons, who are trading at $0.56 per share to win. Trade on today's top games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 bonus Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $50 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

76ers vs. Pistons predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Philadelphia is 7-1 and 3-0 on the road, and it has won four straight games, including a 126-107 win against Chicago on Nov. 2 in which Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points. Its only loss came 106-93 against Detroit on Oct. 25. Center Ariel Hukporti is out with an Achilles injury, and forward Dom Barlow will not play with a back injury. Detroit is 6-1 and 2-0 at home, and it has won three straight games, including a 124-91 win at Charlotte on Nov. 2 in which Cade Cunningham scored 33 points. Center Jalen Duren is out with a hamstring injury.

On Kalshi, Detroit trades at $0.555 per share to win, and Philadelphia trades at $0.445 per share. Detroit winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.505 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.505 per share for more than 219.5 and $0.495 per share for fewer than 219.5. Two of Philadelphia's last five games finished above that mark, at 223 and 233, and none of Detroit's did. Trade on 76ers vs. Pistons here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Mavericks vs. Spurs predictions

In the late game, Dallas is 4-3 and 2-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 115-100 loss against Sacramento on Nov. 2 after a 116-111 win against Houston on Oct. 30, when Kyrie Irving scored 35 points. Center Dereck Lively II, guard Max Christie and guard Sergio de Larrea are out, and center Santi Aldama is questionable with a knee injury. San Antonio is 5-2 and 3-2 at home, and it has won five straight games, including a 119-97 win against Utah on Nov. 2 and a 121-111 win against Minnesota on Oct. 31 in which Victor Wembanyama scored 43 points. The Spurs also beat Dallas 122-106 on Oct. 24.

San Antonio trades at $0.825 per share to win at Frost Bank Center, and Dallas trades at $0.175 per share. San Antonio winning by more than 12.5 points trades at $0.495 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 227.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 227.5. Four of San Antonio's last five games finished above that mark, at 233, 228, 232 and 228, and one of Dallas's did, at 228. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.