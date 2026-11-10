Sports fans looking to make predictions on Monday Night Football can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+. The Minnesota Vikings will host the Buffalo Bills in a big cross-conference showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday Night Football to wrap up NFL Week 9. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Bills vs. Vikings MNF trading preview

Vikings to lose by fewer than 3.5 points, or win ($0.53)

Fewer than than 45.5 points ($0.54)

The Bills have been rolling, scoring 106 points over the past three games -- victories over Baltimore, Las Vegas and the L.A. Rams. Quarterback Josh Allen is in MVP form, throwing for 718 yards and accounting for seven TDs over those wins. He has 11 touchdown passes and nine rushing scores this season. Bills running back James Cook is fifth in the NFL with 707 rushing yards and has scored seven times, while tight end Dalton Kincaid and receiver Khalil Shakir share the team lead with 27 receptions. Top option DJ Moore has dealt with injuries and may not suit up. The Bills lead the league in scoring at 33.3 points per game but yield 25.9 per contest, tied for 24th in the league. The Bills don't generate a ton of sacks, with Greg Rousseau putting up seven (T-3 in NFL) but the rest of the team getting eight. Buffalo is minus-2 in turnover margin with just nine takeaways.

Minnesota has the opposite approach, with a ferocious defense helping the team become the last one to lose a game this season. The Vikings have the second-most sacks in the league with 25, led by Andrew Van Ginkel (6.5), Dallas Turner (6) and and Blake Cashman (4.5). The defense is second to Seattle in yards allowed (271.6 per game) and allow by far the fewest points in the league at 13.3 per contest. Jacksonville is next at 15.9. The Vikings also share the league lead in turnover margin at plus-7, turning the ball over just five times. The offensive outlook isn't nearly as good, as Minnesota is fourth-worst in total offense, averaging just 279.4 yards per game. And now Carson Wentz is stepping in for Kyler Murray at quarterback, with the starter dealing with a hamstring injury.

Because of how dominant the Vikings have been on defense and the offense's lack of explosivess, the SportsLine Projection Model has the teams combining for fewer than 45.5 points in 53% of simulations. That defense is also the reason the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Vikings losing by fewer than 3.5 points or winning outright 58% of the time. It even has the Vikings winning at a 49% rate.

The Vikings to lose by fewer than 3.5 points, or win outright, is priced at $0.53 at Kalshi, while Buffalo to win by more than 3.5 points is at $0.48. The teams to combine for fewer than 45.5 points is $0.54 per share at Kalshi, while shares on the teams to top that combined total are trading at $0.47 each. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

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