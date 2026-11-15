New users can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus after they sign up and trade $25+. NFL Week 10 games include 49ers vs. Cowboys and Seahawks vs. Raiders before Sunday Night Football brings a huge AFC North Steelers vs. Bengals showdown. Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross (ankle) and defensive tackle Leonard Williams (stinger) are both inactive. You can trade on every NFL game at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and claim your $55 bonus:

Check out other Kalshi NFL predictions today, and head over to our Kalshi promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer. Prediction markets are legal in many states, but make sure yours is one of them before you make any trades.

Week 10 NFL predictions

Seahawks vs. Raiders more than 40.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.51

49ers vs. Cowboys more than 55.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Bengals to win by more than 3.5 points vs. Steelers: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

Seahawks vs. Raiders predictions

This matchup has quite a different look than it did several weeks ago, as Seattle starting quarterback Sam Darnold is out with a quad injury and Las Vegas traded starter Kirk Cousins to the Vikings. That means it will be Drew Lock for the Super Bowl champs and first overall pick Fernando Mendoza getting his first start for the Raiders. It will be a trial by fire for the Heisman winner, as Seattle's defense is one of the best in the league. The unit allows just 155 passing yards per game, the fewest in the league, and opponents are scoring 18 points per game. Still, the SportsLine, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Seahawks and Raiders combining for more than 40.5 points in 60% of simulations.

The teams to combine for more than 40.5 points is trading at $0.51 per share at Kalshi, and it's the same price on shares for the teams to come in below that combined point number. Trade on Seahawks vs. Raiders with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

49ers vs. Cowboys predictions

It's not the rivalry it once was, but the Cowboys and 49ers have a long history against each other, and this will be an interesting clash. Dallas comes in at 4-5 after nearly blowing another lead but managing to beat the Colts 27-23. Dak Prescott threw for 335 yards and the Cowboys are scoring just over 27 points per game. San Francisco is averaging more than 29 and will face a Dallas defense that is the third-worst overall, allowing 372.7 yards and 26.2 points per game. The 49ers defense allows 19.5 per contest and they're third in scoring offense, putting up 29.4 per contest. The 49ers beat the Raiders last week to improve to 7-1. The SportsLine model likes the teams to combine for more than 55.5 points, as they do so in 64% of its simulations. Keenan Allen could make his debut at receiver for the 49ers after he was acquired at the trade deadline.

The teams to score more than 55.5 combined points is trading at $0.51 per share at Kalshi. The teams to come in below that number is priced at $0.50 per share. It's the highest combined point total on the Week 10 NFL schedule. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on NFL Week 10 and get a $55 bonus:

Steelers vs. Bengals predictions

Both teams come into the game on four-game win streaks and sitting at 6-2, so the winner here will take the division lead. It will be the second showdown of the season between Pittsburgh's Aaron Rodgers and the Bengals' Joe Burrow. Rodgers took the first one, throwing for 292 yards and three TDs in a 30-27 home victory in Week 3. Burrow threw for 282 yards and three scores of his own, but Cincinnati turned the ball over twice. Rodgers also got help from running back Jaylen Warren, who rushed for 127 yards. The Bengals are second in scoring offense (30 ppg), while the Steelers average 22.5 points, but Pittsburgh yields just 18 and Cincy gives up 21.9. The SportsLine model has the Bengals winning by more than 6.5 points in 54% of the simulations.

Shares on the Bengals to win by at least 6.5 points are trading at $0.49 each at Kalshi. The Steelers to lose by fewer than 6.5 or win outright is $0.52 per share. Trade on Steelers vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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