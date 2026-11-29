The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Sunday's slate sends the New York Jets to face the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET, the New England Patriots to face the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET and the Las Vegas Raiders to face the Cleveland Browns at 8:20 p.m. ET to close the night. The Bengals won't have star receiver Tee Higgins, who is inactive with a hamstring injury. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

The Jets trade at $0.705 per share to beat the Dolphins at $0.285 per share, the Patriots trade at $0.615 per share to beat the Chargers at $0.375 per share, and the Browns trade at $0.695 per share to beat the Raiders at $0.305 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 is a guaranteed bonus, not variable like other offers. That means you'll know your bonus amount up front and start trading with a solid bankroll. You also get the power of CBS Sports, one of the top, most-trusted brands in the industry.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified November 29, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Jets vs. Dolphins predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Miami won the first meeting, 28-25 at the Jets on Oct. 25, and has lost its four games since by 5, 10, 2 and 17 points. The Jets are 3-8 and 2-4 on the road, and their 27-24 win at the Chargers on Nov. 22 followed losses by 3, 5, 23 and 19 points. New York's David Bailey has 9.5 sacks, while Miami's Chop Robinson has five. On Kalshi, New York winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.655 per share, more than 4.5 points at $0.555, more than 5.5 points at $0.525 and more than 6.5 points at $0.495. The game's combined points are trading at $0.545 per share for more than 38.5, $0.505 for more than 39.5, $0.475 for more than 40.5 and $0.435 for more than 41.5, and fewer than 39.5 trades at $0.495 per share. Trade on Sunday's games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Patriots vs. Chargers predictions

New England has lost its last two games by 25 and 18 points, 10-35 at Detroit and 27-45 against Green Bay, after a 24-19 win at Miami, and it is 5-5 overall and 2-4 on the road. Los Angeles is 1-9 and 0-5 at home, and its last two results were a 3 point loss against the Jets and a 3 point win at Baltimore, after a 22-44 loss against Houston. Patriots linebacker Elijah Ponder has 7.5 sacks, and Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack has three. On Kalshi, New England winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.595 per share, more than 2.5 points at $0.555, more than 3.5 points at $0.465 and more than 4.5 points at $0.415. The game's combined points are trading at $0.585 per share for more than 33.5, $0.495 for more than 36.5, $0.455 for more than 37.5 and $0.42 for more than 38.5, and fewer than 36.5 trades at $0.505 per share. Trade on Sunday's games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Raiders vs. Browns predictions

Four of Cleveland's last five games were decided by 3 points or fewer, with a 21 point loss at Pittsburgh as the exception, and the Browns have not lost at home this season. Las Vegas has been outscored by 14, 8 and 21 points in its last three games, 24-38 at Denver, 13-21 against Seattle and 17-38 at San Francisco, and its only win in its last six games was a 5 point win at the Jets. Las Vegas pass rusher Maxx Crosby has five sacks, and Cleveland's Isaiah McGuire has four. On Kalshi, Cleveland winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.575 per share, more than 4.5 points at $0.545, more than 5.5 points at $0.515 and more than 6.5 points at $0.475. The game's combined points are trading at $0.545 per share for more than 37.5, $0.505 for more than 38.5, $0.485 for more than 39.5 and $0.435 for more than 40.5, and fewer than 37.5 trades at $0.455 per share. Trade here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in AZ, LA, MI, NV, UT and WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit.

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.