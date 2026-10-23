The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. The World Series opens Friday when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Milwaukee Brewers at 8 p.m. ET. Trade on the MLB here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Milwaukee is priced at $0.625 per share to beat Tampa Bay in Game 1, while the Rays to win is trading at $0.375 per share. The game's combined runs are trading at $0.505 per share for more than 6.5 and $0.495 per share for fewer than 6.5.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $50 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Rays vs. Brewers predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Milwaukee arrives at the World Series with the best record in this matchup, 103-59, and with the home field advantage for Game 1 at American Family Field. The Brewers won the last four games of the National League Championship Series against Los Angeles, 2-1, 7-4, 6-2 and 6-4, after beating San Diego 3-1 in the round before. Brice Turang drove in 100 runs this season, Jake Bauers hit 26 home runs and Jackson Chourio hit .291.

Jacob Misiorowski, who has a 3.24 ERA in the postseason, starts for Milwaukee against Tampa Bay's Nick Martinez. Three of Milwaukee's last five games finished with more than 6.5 combined runs, at 11, 8 and 10.

On Kalshi, Milwaukee trades at $0.625 per share to win and Tampa Bay trades at $0.375 per share. Milwaukee winning by more than 1.5 runs trades at $0.415 per share, and the game's combined runs are trading at $0.505 per share for more than 6.5 and $0.495 per share for fewer than 6.5. Trade on Rays vs. Brewers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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