The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a bonus of a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Monday Night Football features the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is on injured reserve with a calf injury, and running back Saquon Barkley is listed as questionable. Trade on the Cowboys vs. Eagles here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Dallas trades at $0.655 per share to win. The game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 44.5. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Cowboys vs. Eagles predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Dallas is 2-4 and has lost three straight, but its offense has kept the games high-scoring. Quarterback Dak Prescott has passed for 1,639 yards and 10 touchdowns with five interceptions, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has 48 catches for 577 yards and four touchdowns, and running back Javonte Williams has rushed for 317 yards and seven touchdowns. The Cowboys beat Washington 37-20 and Houston 34-30, then lost 34-31 to Baltimore, 24-16 to Tampa Bay and 23-13 at Green Bay on Sunday night.

Dallas has finished three of its last five games with more than 44.5 combined points, at 57, 65 and 64, while none of Philadelphia's last five did, with totals of 44, 34, 44, 36 and 39. KaVontae Turpin, DeMarvion Overshown, Drew Shelton and Cobie Durant are questionable, and Dee Winters is doubtful.

On Kalshi, Dallas trades at $0.655 per share to win at Lincoln Financial Field, and Philadelphia trades at $0.345 per share. Dallas winning by more than 4.5 points trades at $0.485 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 44.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 44.5. Trade on Cowboys vs. Eagles here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.