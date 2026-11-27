The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. Use it for Thanksgiving Day NFL games like Chiefs vs. Bills to close out the night. Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) is inactive. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Check to make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up and make trades.

Kalshi prediction markets for Thanksgiving

Bills to win vs. Chiefs: Yes $0.60, No $0.41

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have met 10 times prior to Thursday's game, and they have split those matchups evenly. The 11th meeting will take place in Buffalo, where the Bills have their lone loss of the season. The Chiefs will be without Kenneth Walker III once again, but Mahomes has been on fire over the last two games with 672 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns. Allen is making a case to win another MVP, and the SportsLine model sees his Bills winning this game in 58% of simulations. This trade is available on Kalshi at $0.60 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for Thursday's Thanksgiving Day NFL Week 12 games and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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