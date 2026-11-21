Sports fans looking to make predictions on college football can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+. The College Football Playoff and conference races are at critical stages, and games like No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 17 South Carolina and No. 7 Miami vs. Virginia Tech are among the highlights on Saturday. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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College football Week 12 trading preview

South Carolina to win or lose by 14 points or less vs. Georgia: Yes $0.50, No $0.50

Miami to win by more than 20.5 points vs. Virginia Tech: Yes $0.53, No $0.48

The Bulldogs are on a roll, having gone 9-1 to start the year with the lone hiccup being at home to Auburn. Georgia hasn't lost since, though, and is viewed by many as the best team in the nation. The Dogs' next test is a tough South Carolina team that is 6-4 but has been a tough out all year long. The Gamecocks were blown out by Arkansas last week, but that was with star quarterback LaNorris Sellers out. Sellers is due back on Saturday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times has the Gamecocks, winning, or losing by fewer than 14.5 points, in more than 50% of simulations. That result is trading at $0.49 per share at Kalshi. A Bulldogs win by more than 14.5 points is $0.52.

The Miami Hurricanes are trying to get by without star receiver Malachi Toney, and they bounced back from a loss to Notre Dame with a 36-25 victory against Duke. Darian Mensah threw for 382 yards, with Cooper Barkate taking over Toney's role as a playmaker and posting 134 receiving yards. Running back Javian Mallory had 150 total yards and three TDs for a UM offense that leads the nation in scoring at 44.1 points per game. The Hokies allow 25.5 per contest but have allowed 91 over the past two and score 33 per game. The SportsLine model has the Hurricanes winning by more than 20.5 points in a massive 70% of simulations for an 'A' grade. That result is trading at $0.53 per share at Kalshi, while Virginia Tech to lose by fewer than 20.5 or win is priced at $0.48 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

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