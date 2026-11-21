Sports fans looking to make predictions on college football can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+. The College Football Playoff and conference races are at critical stages, and games like No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 17 South Carolina and eighth-ranked Tennessee hosting No. 21 LSU are among the highlights on Saturday. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for information, including terms and conditions of the Kalshi promo offer. You can also learn how prediction markets work if you are just starting out. Before you make any trades, be sure that prediction markets are legal in your state.

College football Week 11 trading preview

UCLA vs. Michigan more than 36.5 points: Yes $0.55, No $0.46

LSU vs. Tennessee more than 45.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Miami to win by more than 20.5 points vs. Virginia Tech: Yes $0.53, No $0.48

The UCLA Bruins are one of two unbeaten teams left in FBS (along with Utah), and they just keep winning. They have only beaten one ranked team, and the goal is to get to next weekend unscathed for their showdown with rival USC. The Wolverines' season went downhill in a hurry, with quarterback Bryce Underwood being benched in favor of Tommy Carr. They have lost consecutive games to Michigan State and Oregon. UCLA is third in the Big Ten in scoring (32.4 ppg) while UM is last (18.3). Both play solid defense, with UCLA leading the conference in scoring (14.1) and Michigan fourth (17.7), but the SportsLine Projection model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, has the teams scoring well over 40 points. They combine for more than 37.5 in 63.4% of simulations. The teams to combine for 36.5 or more is trading at $0.55 per share at Kalshi.

The LSU Tigers are looking to make up for last week's loss, when they allowed Texas back in the game and the Longhorns got a last-second touchdown to win 22-21. It was the Tigers' fourth loss of the season, and now they're looking to play spoiler against the Vols. Tennessee lost to then-No. 1 Texas before stumbling against South Carolina at the end of October but has won its past two games. It has big wins against Alabama and Kentucky over the past four weeks and comes in off a 22-7 victory against Texas A&M. Both teams average more than 31 points, but the defenses have been stingy. UT leads the SEC in scoring defense (14.3 ppg) and LSU is fourth (18.1), but the SportsLine model expects more than 50 points to be scored. The teams are combining for more than 45.5 points in 63.2% of simulations, and that outcome is trading at $0.51 per share at Kalshi.

The Miami Hurricanes are trying to get by without star receiver Malachi Toney, and they bounced back from a loss to Notre Dame with a 36-25 victory against Duke. Darian Mensah threw for 382 yards, with Cooper Barkate taking over Toney's role as a playmaker and posting 134 receiving yards. Running back Javian Mallory had 150 total yards and three TDs for a UM offense that leads the nation in scoring at 44.1 points per game. The Hokies allow 25.5 per contest but have allowed 91 over the past two and score 33 per game. The SportsLine model has the Hurricanes winning by more than 20.5 points in a massive 70% of simulations for an 'A' grade. That result is trading at $0.53 per share at Kalshi, while Virginia Tech to lose by fewer than 20.5 or win is priced at $0.48 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.