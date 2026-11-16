Sports fans looking to make predictions on Sunday Night Football can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+. Week 10's Sunday schedule concludes with a massive AFC North tilt between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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Steelers vs. Bengals SNF trading preview

Bengals to win by more than 3.5 points vs. Steelers ($0.50)

More than 49.5 points ($0.50)

This Sunday Night Football matchup is a big one. The Steelers visit the Bengals with each team sitting at 6-2 atop the AFC North. This is already the second and final meeting between the two sides as Pittsburgh won a thrilling 30-27 matchup back in Week 3. Each team enters Week 10 with a four-game win streak.

For the Steelers, it's all about the defense. The offense, led by Aaron Rodgers, is solid enough at 17th overall in points per game, but that's helped out by a defense that allows the fourth-fewest points per game in the NFL this season. The Bengals' defense is much improved after finishing 30th in points allowed in 2025, as that unit now ranks 14th in scoring defense. That's played a big part in Cincy's 6-2 start as the offense is second in points per game with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins leading the charge.

The Bengals win my more than 3.5 points in 54% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. These teams combine for more than 49.5 points in the 56% of simulations.

A Cincinnati win by more than 3.5 points is $0.50 at Kalshi, and a Steelers loss by 3.5 or fewer, or a Pittsburgh win outright, is $0.51. The teams scoring more than 49.5 points is $0.50, and less than 49.5 points is $0.51. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

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