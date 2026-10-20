The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. NBA Opening Night features the Philadelphia 76ers visiting the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET. The Oklahoma City Thunder will visit the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

The Knicks are trading at $0.62 per share to beat LeBron James and the 76ers. The Spurs are priced at $0.505 per share to win over the Thunder. The game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 231.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 231.5.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $50 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Knicks vs. 76ers predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know the Knicks will hoist their championship banner at Madison Square Garden before this game, their first in 53 years, after beating the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the NBA Finals. Guard Jalen Brunson was named Finals MVP, and New York swept Philadelphia 4-0 in the Eastern Conference semifinals on the way to the title. The Knicks open their title defense at home, where they trade at $0.615 per share to win on Kalshi. Philadelphia is without center Tacko Fall and forward Dominick Barlow, while forward Dean Wade, center Adem Bona, and guard Anfernee Simons are listed as game-time decisions.

Philadelphia arrives with a rebuilt roster after signing LeBron James, who is making his 76ers debut at 41, and trading for Jaylen Brown. On Kalshi, the 76ers trade at $0.39 per share to win at Madison Square Garden. The game's combined points are trading at $0.48 per share for more than 232.5 and $0.53 per share for fewer than 232.5. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Thunder vs. Spurs predictions

San Antonio hosts Oklahoma City in a rematch of last season's Western Conference Finals, which the Spurs won in seven games behind center Victor Wembanyama before they lost the NBA Finals to New York. The Thunder, led by guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, won the NBA title in 2025 and are looking to turn the series loss around, though guard Nikola Topic and center Thomas Sorber are out for Oklahoma City, San Antonio is without forward Tobias Harris, and Oklahoma City signed guard Cason Wallace to a $139 million extension this offseason.

On Kalshi, San Antonio trades at $0.505 per share to win at Frost Bank Center, and Oklahoma City trades at $0.495 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 231.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 231.5. Trade on Thunder vs. Spurs here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.