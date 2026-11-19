Sports fans who are interested in making predictions on Thursday Night Football can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+. NFL Week 11 kicks off with a battle between three-win teams as the Houston Texans host the Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Houston's Reliant Stadium. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for information, including terms and conditions of the Kalshi promo offer, and you can also learn how prediction markets work if you are new to the game. Before you make any trades, be sure that prediction markets are legal in your state.

Colts vs. Texans TNF trading preview

Texans to win vs. Colts: Yes $0.85, No $0.16

More than 44.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

The Texans aren't having the season they expected, as the defense has regressed, but this is a team that reached the Divisional Round of last year's playoffs before losing to eventual AFC champion New England. Houston went 12-5 in the regular season. Now, a unit that led the AFC in scoring defense and was first overall in yards allowed last season is giving up 65 more yards and almost seven more points per game in 2026. Quarterback C.J. Stroud and the offense have been doing their part, as the unit is averaging just under 30 points over their past six games (3-3). The Indy defense allows the seventh-most yards and fourth-most points in the league, and the offense has had major problems protecting the ball. The Colts have 19 turnovers, and their minus-12 turnover margin is the worst in the league. The Texans are winning in 79% of simulations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

At Kalshi, you can trade on Houston to win for $0.85 per share, while shares on Indianapolis to get the road victory are trading for $0.16 each.

The Texans' offense can light it up when the skill players are healthy and Stroud is on his game. He has been more often than not this season, sitting sixth in the league with 2,462 passing yards, with 19 TD passes and just three interceptions. His relationship with receiver Nico Collins has continued to bear fruit, as the wideout has 478 yards and five TDs. Now Tank Dell is finally back after a devastating knee injury that cost him nearly two years, and he is averaging 21.1 yards on his eight catches since his Week 7 return. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones doesn't have a lot of talent around him after the trade deadline, but he does have running back Jonathan Taylor, who comes off his best performance in weeks. The workhorse put up 89 yards in the victory against Miami after totaling 69 yards over the previous two games. The SportsLine Projection Model projects a final score totaling more than 50 points, and the teams combine for more than 44.5 in 66% of its simulations for a 'B' grade.

The teams to combine for more than 44.5 points is trading at $0.49 per share at Kalshi, while the teams to score 44.5 or fewer is trading at $0.52. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

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