Triple Crown season has arrived, and you don't need to be an avid horse racing fan to appreciate this five-week stretch in May and June. The 2025 Kentucky Derby begins the chase for the Triple Crown on Saturday from Churchill Downs. Post time is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET with a 19-horse field, giving you plenty of opportunities for 2025 Kentucky Derby betting.

The Kentucky Derby is one of the longest-running annual events in sports, dating back to 1875 and the 2025 Kentucky Derby will be the 151st running of the spectacle. Along with the viewership increasing with a worldwide audience, the Kentucky Derby purse has drastically increased as well. In fact, it's $5 million at the Kentucky Derby 2025 for just the second time in the history of the Run for the Roses.

Journalism is the 3-1 favorite, followed by Sovereignty (5-1) and Sandman (6-1) in the latest 2025 Kentucky Derby odds. With so many horses, it's the perfect race to take advantage of Kentucky Derby betting promos. Many Kentucky Derby betting apps will offer racing promos where, even if your bet loses, you may be able to use bonus funds toward other Triple Crown races. An online Kentucky Derby betting code can also help you get the most bang for your buck. Here's a look at some of the top FanDuel Racing promo codes, TwinSpires offer codes, and 1/ST BET promo codes.

Kentucky Derby betting promos

Here's a look at the Kentucky Derby promo codes being offered by horse racing betting sites ahead of the Kentucky Derby.





FanDuel Racing: $500 No Sweat First Bet

FanDuel Racing offers new users a $500 No Sweat First Bet. This means users can bet up to $500 with their first wager on the app and receive their stake back bonus credit form if it loses. This offer is only available to new users and for their very first wager on the app. It can take up to five days after the first wager settles for credit to appear in your account. FanDuel Racing credit expires after seven days.

TwinSpires: CBSSPORTS for up to $400 in bonus funds

TwinSpires is offering new users $100 for every $400 wagered, up to $400 in total bonuses. Once users sign up using the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS, they will be eligible for the offer. In order to get the full amount in bonus funds, users would need to wager $1,600 within 30 days of creating the account.

1/ST BET: 250BET for up to $250 in bonus funds

The 1/ST BET promo code gives users a $25 bonus for every $100 wagered, up to $250 total. This is similar to the promotion at TwinSpires, though users have double the amount of time (60 days) to wager the $1,000 to get the full amount in bonus funds.

Comparing the best Kentucky Derby promos

We'll look at each promotion listed above through the following lenses: clarity, value, flexibility and payout speed, to give the best options for people trying to learn how to bet on the Kentucky Derby.

Promo clarity

All the promotions are clearly defined when it comes to terms and conditions. TwinSpires and 1/ST BET are both transparent about how much is needed to be wagered in order to maximize the bonus funds.

Bonus value

The promotions at both TwinSpires and 1/ST BET give users a sliding scale for bonus funds, but with a lower return. If a user were to wager $800 under the TwinSpires promotion, they would get back $200 in bonus funds. Wagering $500 under the 1/ST BET promotion would also give a user $125 in bonus funds.

Flexibility

The TwinSpires and 1/ST BET promotions run for 30 and 60 days, respectively. Both promotions apply to races beyond the Kentucky Derby, so users don't necessarily have to wait until the Derby to sign up for an account to access each offer.

Payout speed

TwinSpires will credit bonus funds to users as each $200 increment is passed, up to $400 within the 30-day period for the promotion. 1/ST BET will issue bonus funds to users as each $100 increment is passed, up to $250, within the 60-day period for the promotion. 1/ST BET will credit bonus funds within three days of each $100 increment being reached.

Responsible gaming

Racebooks are committed to promoting responsible gambling, and they provide essential tools and resources for anyone who may be struggling. If you or someone you know is experiencing issues with gambling, help is available.

In most states, the minimum age for betting on horse racing is 18, though some states require bettors to be 21 or older.

Support is available through trusted organizations like the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. You can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) anytime; assistance is available 24/7.

Summary

For users looking to place bets on the upcoming Kentucky Derby, both TwinSpires and 1/ST BET are currently offering bonuses to potentially increase your bankroll.

It's important to note that you need a separate account to make online horse betting wagers, even if you have an account with a sportsbook. Betting on horse racing is not legally allowed at sportsbooks, so you need an account on an accepted horse racing betting app like the ones mentioned above.