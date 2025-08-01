After a wild flurry of moves at the MLB trade deadline, the Houston Astros (62-47) and Boston Red Sox (59-51) link up at Fenway Park on Friday for the first game of a weekend series. The Astros made a big splash by bringing Carlos Correa back to Houston while also adding outfielder Jesus Sanchez and infielder Ramon Urias. The Red Sox, who were clear candidates to make a marquee addition, disappointed their fans by adding only starting pitcher Dustin May and swingman Steven Matz. First pitch for Friday's game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and the action will be streamed on Apple TV+.

Baseball fans wanting to get into MLB betting at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Astros vs. Red Sox predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Hunter Brown (9-5, 2.54 ERA) will get the ball for the Astros. The right-hander is having his best big league season, posting career-best marks across the board. Brown has become a second ace in the Astros rotation alongside Framber Valdez, helping stabilize what's been a tumultuous season in Houston -- the Astros currently have eight starting pitchers on the IL. For Friday, DraftKings has Brown set at Over/Under 4.5 strikeouts, with the Over priced -160 and the Under at +115. FanDuel has the line set at 6.5, and the model rates Over 6.5 strikeouts 3.5 stars out of 5.

Cooper Criswell will start for the Reds Sox. Recently recalled from Triple-A, Criswell has been an up-and-down depth arm for the Red Sox for a few years now. He's made six relief appearances in the majors in 2025, pitching to a 5.06 ERA. He has a 3.32 ERA in 14 games (13 starts) at Triple-A this season. He doesn't have strikeout total at DraftKings or FanDuel, but the former has him at +100 for 3+ punchouts.

Former Astro Alex Bregman has the shortest odds to homer on the FanDuel board at +480. He's followed by Wilyer Abreu (+520), Christian Walker (+540), Jose Altuve (+680), Jesus Sanchez (+680), Trevor Story (+750) and Jarren Duran (+800).

The Astros are -136 favorites (wager $136 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Red Sox are +113 (wager $100 to win $113) underdogs. The total is at 8, with the Over favored at -111. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Astros-Red Sox at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Astros vs. Red Sox on Friday.

HOUSTON ASTROS at BOSTON RED SOX | 8/1 | 7:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Red Sox +113

Boston wins in 58% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Red Sox +1.5 (-144)

Boston covers in 72% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8 (-111)

The Under hits in 55.6% of simulations

Projected score: Red Sox 4.8, Astros 4.5