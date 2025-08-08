The New York Yankees are clinging to the third and final AL Wild Card spot, as they are just 1.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians and Texas Rangers. They have a chance to give themselves more cushion when they host the Houston Astros for a three-game set at Yankee Stadium this weekend. The first game between these two foes is on Friday, August 8, at 7:05 p.m. ET, and it's being televised on Apple TV+.

Baseball fans looking to get into MLB betting at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Astros vs. Yankees predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

The Astros are rolling with All-Star Hunter Brown on the mound tonight, and Brown has been dealing this campaign with a 9-5 record and 2.47 ERA. After a rough July where he posted a 5.54 ERA in five outings, Brown bounced back in his first August start with just one earned run allowed in seven innings at Fenway Park against the Red Sox. On the other side, the Yankees are countering with Cam Schlittler (1-2, 4.58 ERA).

Brown's strikeout prop at FanDuel Sportsbook is 6.5 (Over -138, Under +104), while Schlittler's is set at 5.5 (Over +124, Under -158). The SportsLine Projection Model is siding with both Unders for these strikeout props, as Brown has been given 3.5/5 stars (projected for 6.1 strikeouts) and Schlittler has been awarded 3/5 stars (projected for 5.0 punchouts).

Aaron Judge has just one hit (a single) in six at-bats since coming back from the Injured List due to an elbow injury. He still has the shortest odds to homer in tonight's contest at +230. Astros first baseman Christian Walker is next at +400, followed by Yankees first baseman Ben Rice at +420.

It's a near pick'em for this clash, as the Astros are -110 favorites (wager $110 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Yankees are -109 (wager $109 to win $100) underdogs. The total sits at 8, with the Over at -109 and the Under priced at -111. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Astros-Yankees at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Astros vs. Yankees on Friday.

HOUSTON ASTROS at NEW YORK YANKEES | 8/8 | 7:05 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees -109

New York wins in 59% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Yankees +1.5 (-189)

New York covers in 73% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7.5 (-109)

The Over hits in 61.4% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 5.2, Astros 4.7