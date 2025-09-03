The New York Yankees took the first game of their series with the Houston Astros on Tuesday with a 7-1 victory, and they'll try to grab another on Wednesday. These games are incredibly important for both teams as they try to secure their playoff positioning, with Houston three games ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the AL West, while New York is 2.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown nationally on MLB Network.

If you're looking to get into MLB betting at the top sportsbooks, check out the latest Astros vs. Yankees odds, predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Journeyman Jason Alexander (4-1, 4.61 ERA) gets the start for the Astros. Alexander has been a stopgap option given the rash of pitching injuries in Houston this year, but he's been serviceable enough at eating innings. New York counters with rookie Will Warren (8-6, 4.30). The right-hander has excelled in the strikeout department but can be prone to blow-up outings.

Both Alexander and Warren are set at over/under 4.5 strikeouts at FanDuel Sportsbook. Alexander's Over is -102 and his Under is -130. Warren's Over is -168 and his Under is +126. The SportsLine Projection Model rates Alexander's Over 4.5 stars out of 5.

Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has the shortest odds to hit a home run at +230. He's followed by Giancarlo Stanton (+285), Yordan Alvarez (+300), Ben Rice (+310), Jazz Chisholm (+350), Trent Grisham (+360) and Christian Walker (+400).

Here are the SportsLine Projection Model's picks for Yankees vs. Astros on Wednesday:

NEW YORK YANKEES at HOUSTON ASTROS | 9/3 | 8:10 PM ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees -130

New York wins in 57% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Astros +1.5 (-162)

Houston covers in 60% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 9 (-108)

The Over hits in 45.3% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 5.1, Astros 4.3