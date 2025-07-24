The Houston Astros (60-42) welcome the Athletics (42-62) to Daikin Park for the start of a four-game series on Thursday. Fresh off a sweep of the Diamondbacks in Arizona, Jose Altuve and the Astros are in firm control of the AL West, boasting a six-game lead over the Seattle Mariners. Brent Rooker and the A's, meanwhile, were just swept in three games by the Texas Rangers. First pitch for Thursday's contest is set for 8:10 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown on MLB Network.

Baseball fans looking for the best MLB bets today at the top sportsbooks can get the latest A's vs. Astros predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The game should offer no shortage of MLB betting opportunities, including MLB player props and more.

Houston is calling up right-hander Jason Alexander to start. The journeyman right-hander has a 1.55 ERA at Triple-A this year but has been knocked around for 16 runs in 15 big-league innings for both the A's and Astros in 2025. While Alexander is fully stretched out, it's unclear how long he'll actually remain in the game. FanDuel Sportsbook has Alexander set at over/under 3.5 strikeouts, with the Over priced -156 and the Under at +122. The model rates the Over 4.5 stars out of 5, projecting the righty to notch 4.8 Ks.

Veteran Luis Severino (3-11, 5.10 ERA) gets the ball for the A's. It's been a weird year for Severino, who has a ghastly 6.68 ERA at the Athletics' temporary home park in Sacramento and a 3.31 ERA on the road. The right-hander is much closer to that latter number from a true talent perspective, and he's publicly stated how much he dislikes pitching at the repurposed minor-league park the A's have chosen to call home this year. Needless to say, he's a prime change-of-scenery trade candidate. Fittingly, Severino's last outing was a road win at Cleveland. For Thursday, FanDuel has him set at O/U 4.5 punchouts, with the Over priced -136 and the Under at +102. The model leans to the Over.

Athletics rookie Nick Kurtz is the favorite to hit a home run on the FanDuel odds board at +265. He's followed by Brent Rooker (+360), Christian Walker (+370), Shea Langeliers (+390), Lawrence Butler (+450), Yainer Diaz (+450) and Tyler Soderstrom (+460).

The Astros are -126 favorites (wager $126 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Athletics are +106 (wager $100 to win $106) underdogs. The total currently sits at 8.5, with the Over favored at -123. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Astros-Athletics at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections and MLB betting picks today for A's vs. Astros.

ATHLETICS at HOUSTON ASTROS | 7/24 | 8:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Astros -126

Houston wins in 58% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: A's +1.5 (-196)

The A's cover in 64% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 (-123)

The Over hits in 69% of simulations

Projected score: Astros 5.0, A's 4.6