Pete Alonso became the New York Mets' all-time franchise leader in home runs on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, hitting two balls to the seats to power the Mets to a 13-5 victory to snap a seven-game skid. The Mets are two games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds for the third and final NL Wild Card spot and will look to improve their playoff positioning vs. the Braves on Wednesday, Aug. 13, at 7:10 p.m. ET on FS1.

If you're looking to get into MLB betting at the top sportsbooks, check out the SportsLine Projection Model for the latest Braves vs. Mets odds, predictions and player props. The model enters Week 21 of the 2025 MLB season at a profitable 31-23 on top-rated MLB money line picks.

The Mets are sending out David Peterson tonight, who has been reliable for them this season with a 7-5 record and a 2.98 ERA. He's allowed two earned runs or fewer in six of his past seven starts. He'll be facing Braves starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 6.18 ERA), who has given up nine runs in 11.2 innings in his two starts for Atlanta since he was acquired from the New York Yankees.

Peterson's strikeout prop sits at 4.5 (Over -108, Under -118) at FanDuel Sportsbook, with Carrasco's even lower at 3.5 (Over +115, Under -154). Peterson has gone Under 4.5 strikeouts in four of his past outings, while Carrasco has finished with three or fewer punchouts in four of his past six starts. Yet, the SportsLine Projection Model has given 4 stars (out of 5) to Peterson Over 4.5 strikeouts, as it has calculated him for 5.0 for this outing.

After hitting his 27th and 28th home runs of the season on Tuesday, Alonso has the second-shortest home run odds for tonight's contest at +285. He only trails Mets teammate Juan Soto at +240, who Alonso now shares the team home run lead with for this season with 28. In fact, the six players with the shortest odds to leave the yard are all Mets, as the first Braves player to appear on the odds board for this market is Marcell Ozuna at +480.

The Mets are -204 favorites to win on Wednesday (wager $204 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Braves are +170 (wager $100 to win $170) underdogs. The total is positioned at 9 after it first opened at 8.5. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Braves-Mets at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Braves vs. Mets on Wednesday.

ATLANTA BRAVES at NEW YORK METS | 8/13 | 7:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Braves +170

Atlanta wins in 41% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Braves +1.5 (-120)

Atlanta covers in 63% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 9 (-122)

The Under hits in 48.9% of simulations

Projected score: Mets 4.7, Braves 4.2